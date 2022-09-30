Kirk MacDonald considers tonight to be the home-away-from-home opener.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints will visit the Madison Capitols at 7:05 tonight at Bob Suter Capitol Ice in Middleton, Wis. For the past month, the Saints have traveled daily to the rink to practice while Mystique Community Ice Center undergoes renovations that will last until early November.
“The boys have really embraced it as the home opener,” MacDonald, the first-year head coach whose team split its first two regular-season games last weekend at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh, said Thursday while returning home from Madison. “They’re all wearing suits to the game, as opposed to their usual road attire. It’s kind of neat to see them embrace the situation we’re in. They’re excited.
“Not that the showcase games don’t count, but it’s different when you play in a barn with fans and there’s a little bit more of an atmosphere in the building. We’re excited to get after it.”
It will be the Capitols’ home opener, and a large crowd is expected with college-night promotions. The Saints typically draw well in Madison because of the proximity, and they expect a healthy showing tonight.
The Saints will feel like they’re at home.
“There’s definitely a level of comfortability,” MacDonald said. “Our gear is up there, we have a dedicated dressing room, we work out there, we practice there, we have lunch there, so it really is, all things considered, a home game for us right now. It’s the most comfortable building we’ll be in for the next month or so.”
On the move — The Saints added Drew Waterfield, a 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward from Aurora, Ill., to their affiliates list this week. The 2006-born forward has four goals and 10 points in seven games with the Shattuck St. Mary’s 16U AAA team this season and posted 16 goals and 40 points in 61 games at the 15U AAA level last season.
Dubuque also sent defenseman Tyler DesRochers to the Johnstown Tomahawks of the North American Hockey League for cash considerations. Saints president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson said the team will keep the spot on the active roster open for now. DesRochers played for Johnstown last season after beginning the year in Green Bay.
Slap shots — Former Saints captain Cole Guttman scored a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in a preseason game. Guttman signed a free-agent contract with Chicago after serving as captain of the NCAA champion University of Denver this spring ... The Saints this week announced a pair of front office promotions. Casey Weitz will serve as the vice president of business operations, and Josh Moser has become the director of marketing.
