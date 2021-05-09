DURANGO, Iowa — Hallie Kelchen’s jovial, youthful smile encompassed the feeling throughout the entire morning at the Mississippi Valley Running Association’s Heritage Trail 5K and 10K run Saturday.
The 13-year-old Cascade native was smiling from ear to ear after crossing the finish line in second-place in the 5K women’s division in 21:30.
“I didn’t think I was going to get second,” said Kelchen, participating for the fourth time in the race. “I just like the nature when I’m running and the music and the mood of everybody.”
Hallie continued a longstanding family tradition of running with her mother, Sherry — who participated in the 10K event — in Saturday’s race.
“We’ve done it every Mother’s Day weekend since her older sister was 12,” Sherry Kelchen said. “I’ve been doing it a long time with her older sisters and this is her fourth time. It’s kind of a tradition at our house.”
Everything the Kelchen’s alluded to — the nature, mood, music and tradition — was clearly portrayed within the 200 registered runners in Saturday’s Heritage Trail Run. Dubuque’s tight-knight running community was beaming with joy after COVID-19 wiped out last year’s race.
Tammy Kallback, who was the women’s 5K winner with a time of 21:04, said the Dubuque running community is one to be proud of.
“The running community is great; we have a lot of different run clubs in town for people to hop in and have a group to run with,” said Kallback. “There is a ton of support and camaraderie within the groups and it seems no matter which race you go to, there are people cheering you on. It’s just a great community with a lot of different ages and levels and abilities.”
Former Dubuque Hempstead track and cross-country standout Ben Hermiston — who won the overall 5K race in 16:43 — made the trip back to town just for Saturday’s race. The 20-year-old sophomore cross-country runner at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Fla., decided on a whim to trek back home when he heard this year’s race would be taking place.
“I’ve always had a strong bond for local road races,” said Hermiston, who was the recipient of the 2019 MVRA scholarship award. “When I heard the race was here, I thought, ‘you know what, I’d love to come back and just run and see everybody.’ It is such a unique community and it’s really fun.”
Hermiston, who grew up in nearby Sherrill, Iowa, and considers the Heritage Trail ‘his backyard,’ said he received the blessing from his college coach to make the trip home and compete in Saturday’s race.
“My coach told me, ‘you know what, we haven’t been able to race a whole lot, so yeah, go do something for your community and go do something with your community.’”
Hermiston also said the bond for local running was instilled in him from an early age.
“Growing up, my dad had the Grandview Gallop going and that was a huge motivator for me,” he said. “I could see a community coming together and that was really special for me.”
Jeff Friedman, who was the overall 10K winner with a time of 35:40, said Saturday’s race was a little bit different than what he’s accustomed to.
“I normally do really long races like marathons and ultra-marathons so this is quite the change of pace, but it’s all for fun and it’s good to do local races,” he said.
Friedman, who is currently training to run a 50K, knows first-hand the support of the Dubuque running community.
“The MVRA does a terrific job; I was on this board years ago before I moved out west,” he said. “Everyone wants to support these races. It’s just a lot of good that these guys do.”
Elaina Biechler, an assistant coach on the Western Dubuque boys track and field team, claimed the 10K women’s division title in 37:38.
“I love racing, but more than that I love the community, Biechler said. “Being able to talk to people and to be promoting health and promoting fitness in our community — it’s just been awesome to be back out here.”
Each year the MVRA uses the money raised for the event to award scholarships to local high school seniors. This year’s winners were Gabrielle Moran (Dubuque Wahlert); Adam Hermiston (Dubuque Hempstead) and Kristin Muench (Lancaster).