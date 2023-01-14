Riley Stuart hopes this will be just the beginning of a nice run for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Stuart, James Reeder and Ryan St. Louis scored two goals each, and the Saints defeated the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 6-3, on Friday at Dubuque Ice Arena in the first game of a home-and-home series. Dubuque won back-to-back games for the first time since early December and have six losses in nine games over that span.

