Riley Stuart hopes this will be just the beginning of a nice run for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Stuart, James Reeder and Ryan St. Louis scored two goals each, and the Saints defeated the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 6-3, on Friday at Dubuque Ice Arena in the first game of a home-and-home series. Dubuque won back-to-back games for the first time since early December and have six losses in nine games over that span.
“It shows we’re resilient, but it’s only just a start,” Stuart said. “It’s only two wins in a row, and we’re going to need more than that to climb in the standings. That’s why (tonight) down at their place is going to be a big game for us.
Recommended for you
“We have a lot of size and physicality when we use it, especially adding (Cole Helm) back into the lineup. That was a huge help tonight. When our big guys play with that physicality, it allows our smaller guys to play an inch taller.”
The Saints overtook Cedar Rapids for the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings with the win. In the last meeting on Dec. 31, the RoughRiders rolled to a 6-1 win.
“We had a tough time going into the (holiday) break, but the last couple of weeks, we’ve gotten a few guys back and we’ve really started to come together as a team again,” Reeder said. “We’re getting our confidence back, and you see the benefits on the ice with two wins in a row. The important thing is we got contributions from everybody in the lineup tonight.”
Helm, who spent the previous 13 games on injured reserve, returned to the Dubuque lineup and made a difference with his physicality. At the 8:41 mark of the first period, he engaged in a scuffle with Riley Fitzgerald, with both drawing roughing minors.
“Helmer was awesome tonight,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “I love that kid. Such a great teammate. It’s not easy coming back after being out that long, but he was outstanding. He was making high-level plays and good decisions all over the ice.”
During the ensuing 4-on-4, St. Louis staked the Saints to an early lead.
He poked the puck away from Zaccharya Wisdom at the Dubuque blue line for a straight-shot breakaway on goalie Bruno Bruveris. The left-handed-shooting St. Louis deked to his forehand, then tucked a backhander into a wide-open net for his 10th goal of the season at the 9:42 mark.
The RoughRiders knotted the score at 1-1 on an Eric Pohlkamp power play goal with 3:13 remaining in the first frame. He wired a wrist shot through traffic from the right circle past goalie Marcus Brannman for his 11th goal of the season, matching Dubuque’s Max Burkholder for the USHL lead among defensemen.
But Stuart got that goal back with 86 seconds remaining in the period. He intercepted a pass deep in the Cedar Rapids zone, then scored on his own rebound for his third goal of the season. Shawn O’Donnell and Gavin Cornforth were credited with assists.
Brannman stopped Wisdom on a breakaway just 3:50 into the middle period to preserve the one-goal lead. The Saints added on 2:20 later on Reeder’s sixth goal of the year. Oliver Moberg made a slick pass from below the goal line to Reeder, who scored on a tap-in from the top of the crease and inside the right post.
Cedar again responded on the power play to cut the deficit to 3-2. Dylan Hryckowian slipped a shot under Brannman at 8:18, with just four seconds remaining in the man advantage.
But Reeder potted his second goal of the night at the 15:27 mark to regain the two-goal advantage. After prolonged pressure in the Cedar Rapids zone, Will Staring fed Reeder between the circles, and Reeder fired a shot through traffic and past Bruveris.
The RoughRiders again pulled within a goal at 5:21 of the third period after pressuring the Dubuque defense. Dominic Elliott scored on a wraparound.
Stuart regained the two-goal lead with a short-handed goal at 13:51. Max Montes stole the puck to start a 2-on-1 that Stuart finished with a shot that hit the right post, crossbar and left post before settling in the net.
St. Louis sealed the victory on an empty net goal with 9.6 seconds in regulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.