Major League Baseball announced Monday that two youth baseball teams from the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program representing Chicago and Cincinnati will compete in the second edition of “A Dream Fulfilled,” a special youth baseball exhibition on the iconic Field of Dreams movie site field in Dyersville, Iowa.

Teams from the Chicago Cubs RBI and Cincinnati Reds RBI programs will compete on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in front of a national television audience live on Fox Sports 1. The next day, the young players and their coaches will attend the MLB at Field of Dreams game featuring the Cubs and Reds.

