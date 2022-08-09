Major League Baseball announced Monday that two youth baseball teams from the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program representing Chicago and Cincinnati will compete in the second edition of “A Dream Fulfilled,” a special youth baseball exhibition on the iconic Field of Dreams movie site field in Dyersville, Iowa.
Teams from the Chicago Cubs RBI and Cincinnati Reds RBI programs will compete on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in front of a national television audience live on Fox Sports 1. The next day, the young players and their coaches will attend the MLB at Field of Dreams game featuring the Cubs and Reds.
The Cubs RBI baseball launched in 2001 with support from Cubs Charities and in partnership with a Chicago non-profit. The program has been operated by Cubs Charities since 2018 with the goal of establishing a best-in-class program for baseball and softball players. Now, Cubs RBI consists of summer and fall baseball and softball leagues, skills clinics, and RBI All-Stars, a nine-month player development program supporting athletes on and off the field with performance training, academic coaching, civic engagement opportunities and team-building experiences.
In 2022, the 15U Cubs RBI All-Star team competed in the RBI World Series, advancing to the semifinals. Since 2001, more than 7,000 players have participated in Cubs RBI free of charge.
The Reds RBI team is a year-round baseball and softball development program that also provides educational and community service opportunities. Operated by the Reds Community Fund dating back to 2008, the program has reached new heights since the opening of the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy in 2014, which hosted the RBI World Series in 2016 and 2017. The program’s senior boys team won the RBI World Series in 2021 and the RBI softball team is currently participating in its fourth consecutive RBI World Series.
