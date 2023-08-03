State champions Western Dubuque and Dyersville Beckman Catholic combined for three All-State Super Team and four first-team all-state selections from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on Thursday.
A total of 16 area players garnered recognition from the IHSBCA.
Western Dubuque’s Isaac Then, a senior left-handed pitcher and first baseman, earned the Graphic Edge Player of the Year award and highlighted the Super Team. Bobcats freshman outfielder teammate Brett Harris and Beckman junior utility man Luke Sigwarth also earned Super Team honors.
Western Dubuque junior second baseman Jake Goodman and senior outfielder Caleb Klein earned first-team recognition in Class 3A with senior outfielder Ryan Brosius of state semifinalist Dubuque Wahlert. Beckman senior right-handed pitcher Nate Offerman and senior outfielder Luke Schieltz made the Class 2A first team with senior utility man Cade Rausch of state semifinalist Cascade.
The area’s second-team selections included Wahlert senior second baseman Patrick Fitzgerand in Class 3A and Cascade senior shortstop Mason Otting and senior catcher Carter Schellsmidt, a Dubuque native now playing at Waukon, in Class 2A.
Wahlert senior right-handed pitcher Bryce Rudiger and senior utility man Jack Walsh both made the Class 3A third team. And Dubuque Hempstead junior outfielder Justin Potts and Dubuque Senior 12th grade utlity man Jonathan Wille collected third-team accolades in Class 4A.
Then, the winning pitcher and MVP of the past to Class 3A state championship games, went 8-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 64 innings. He batted .423 (58-for-137) with 19 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 38 RBIs and 16 walks en route to being named Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Player of the Year. The IHSBCA also named him captain of the Class 3A all-state team.
Harris, a University of Mississippi commit who has already eclipsed the 100-hit mark in his two-year varsity career, batted .412 (61-for-148) with 14 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run, 48 runs, 41 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 12 attempts. He went 5-2, with 2 saves, a 1.76 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings.
Sigwarth, the captain of the Class 2A all-state team, batted .456 (47-for-103) with 12 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 29 RBIs and 38 runs and went 16-for-17 in stolen bases. Despite being limited by arm issues, he went 2-0 with a 2.62 ERA and 7 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings. Sigwarth was the winning pitcher in the Class 2A state championship game.
Goodman batted .347 (51-for-147) with 8 doubles, 4 triples, 4 home runs, 51 runs and 34 RBIs and went 16-for-20 in stolen bases. He posted a 2-0 record, 3.23 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings.
Klein hit .414 (55-for-133) with 9 doubles, 7 triples, 1 home run, 30 RBIs and 49 runs. He stole 20 bases in 22 attempts.
Brosius, a University of Iowa commit, hit .341 (44-for-129) with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 46 runs, 20 RBIs and led the state with 52 stolen bases in 55 attempts. He also went 5-3 with a 3.64 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 50 innings.
Offerman tied for the state lead in wins while going 10-0 with a 0.97 ERA, 66 strikeouts, and a .185 opponents’ batting average in 64 2/3 innings. He batted .329 (27-for-82) with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 23 RBIs and 20 runs while going 12-for-12 in stolen bases.
Schieltz batted .439 (47-for-107) with 8 doubles, 6 triples, 1 home run, 21 RBIs and 47 runs. He also went 14-for-14 in stolen bases.
Rausch batted .363 (41-for-113) with 8 doubles, 1 home run, 25 RBIs and 37 runs. In addition to being the Cougars’ top catcher, he went 6-0 with a 2.01 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings on the mound.
Fitzgerald set a state record with 32 hit batsmen. He batted .355 (38-for-107) with 4 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run and 25 RBIs. He also went 7-for-7 in stolen bases.
Otting batted .423 (41-for-97) with 8 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 29 RBIs and 29 runs. He went 13-for-15 in stolen bases.
Schellsmidt batted .443 (51-for-115) with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs and 21 RBIs. The catcher threw out 16 would-be base stealers.
Rudiger went 6-1 with 2 saves a 1.55 ERA, 61 strikeouts and .174 opponents’ batting average in 58 2/3 innings. He batted .303 (37-for-122) with 4 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 28 RBIs and 30 runs, while going 10-for-11 in stolen bases.
Walsh went 2-1 with a state-record 12 saves, 1.22 ERA, 39 strikeouts, and .156 opponents’ batting average in 28 2/3 innings. He batted .338 (45-for-133) with 9 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 28 RBIs and 35 runs.
Potts batted .349 (44-for-126) with 11 doubles, 8 triples, 2 home runs, 23 RBIs and 39 runs, while going 23-for-24 in stolen bases. He went 2-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings.
Wille batte .404 (42-for-104) with 8 doubles, 7 triples, 3 home runs, 20 RBIs and 37 runs, while going 18-for-19 in stolen bases. He went 3-4, with a 2.90 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 innings.