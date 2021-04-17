For the first time all season, the Dubuque Fighting Saints hold down a United States Hockey League playoff spot.
Captain P.J. Fletcher broke a 2-2 tie with 4:43 remaining in regulation time, and the Saints held on to beat USA Hockey’s National Team Development Progtam U17 squad, 4-2, on Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Dubuque, which started the season 1-10-0, improved to 22-22-3-1 for a .500 winning percentage and leapfrogged Team USA (21-23-3-4, .480) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference entering the final week of the regular-season.
Just 13 seconds after the Saints’ fourth power play expired, Fletcher scored his 13th goal of the season. Tristan Lemyre took the original shot, Daniyal Dzhaniyev chased down the rebound and slid the puck to Fletcher below the Team USA goal line. Fletcher skated near the blue line and weaved through three defenders before unleashing a shot that eluded a Lemyre screen and beat goalie goaltender Tyler Muszelik below his blocker and just inside the left goal post.
Matt Savoie sealed the victory on an empty net goal with 2:03 remaining in regulation. Evan Stella flipped the puck out of his own zone, Ryan Alexander helped it along the left wall to Savoie, who spun off a Team USA defender and hit the empty net goal for his 18th of the season.
After 28:13 of tight defensive hockey, Stephen Halliday scored his seventh goal of the season to give the Saints the lead. Halliday collected the rebound of an Andrei Buyalsky shot and fed Zane Demsey at the left point. Demsey intentionally shot wide, and the rebound of the kickplate found Halliday, who chipped the puck past Muszelik.
Max Montes doubled the lead 5:11 later with his eighth goal of the season. Stella made a slick outlet pass to Montes, but Muszelik stopped the breakaway attempt. Kenny Connors won a battle in the corner for the rebound and slid the puck behind the net to Riley Stuart, who made a quick pass to Montes for a shot from just outside the blue paint that handcuffed the goaltender.
Team USA eventually tied the game with two goals in the first 12:33 of the third stanza. Ryan Chesley capitalized on a 4-on-4 turnover in the Dubuque zone for a breakaway and sniped a shot over goalie Lukas Parik’s glove for his sixth of the season.
Devin Kaplan potted his fifth of the year to make it 2-2. Cutter Gauthier blocked a shot in the Dubuque zone to create a 2-on-1 the other way and slid a pass through the slot for Kaplan to hit an open net.
Parik made 19 saves to improve to 13-7-0, lower his goals against average to 3.20 and raise his save percentage to .871. The Saints outshot Team USA, 37-21, while both teams went 0-for-4 on the power play.