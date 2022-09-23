Western Dubuque, Dubuque Wahlert and West Delaware maintained their spots in this week’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings, while Dubuque Senior slipped out of the top 15.

Western Dubuque remained steady at No. 4 in Class 4A while Wahlert was again ranked No. 12 in 3A.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.