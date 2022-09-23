Western Dubuque, Dubuque Wahlert and West Delaware maintained their spots in this week’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings, while Dubuque Senior slipped out of the top 15.
Western Dubuque remained steady at No. 4 in Class 4A while Wahlert was again ranked No. 12 in 3A.
Senior made its debut at No. 15 in last week’s Class 5A rankings, but slipped from that spot this week.
Beckman Catholic dropped one spot to No. 14 in Class 2A.
Bellevue 3, Maquoketa 1 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Comets bested the Cardinals in a River Valley contest in four sets, 25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 25-12.
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, Maquoketa Valley 2 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Wildcats attempted to rally from a two-set deficit, but the Vikings prevailed in a five-set thriller, 25-16, 25-21, 25-27, 13-25, 15-7.
Southwestern 3 Riverdale 0 — At Muscoda, Wis.: The Wildcats swept Riverdale, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11. Bailey Schneider led Southwestern with nine kills, Laila Theill added 23 digs and Deanna Ramaker dished out 25 assists.
Freeport Aquin 2, East Dubuque 0 — At Freeport, Ill.: Hailey Heiar had five digs and Hannah Heitkamp added three assists, but the Warriors were promptly swept by the Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Bulldogs, 25-8, 25-9.
River Ridge (Ill.) 2, Warren 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats swept past the Warriors, 25-17, 25-12, in Northwest Upstate Illini Conference action.
PREP FOOTBALL
Davenport West 14, Dubuque Hempstead 7 — At Davenport, Iowa: Andrew Helle caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Joey Helminiak to give the Mustangs an early lead, but Davenport West held off Hempstead to reach 5-0 for the first time since 1987 and secure its first winning season in 23 years. Hempstead dropped to 0-5 overall.
BOYS GOLF
Rams win triangular — At Asbury, Iowa: Owen King earned medalist honors with a 1-under 35, Nate Obbink added a 36, and Dubuque Senior (158) beat Cedar Rapids Prairie (162) and Cedar Rapids Washington (166) at The Meadows Golf Club.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 5, Cornell 0 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Lydia Smith scored a pair of goals, Alyssa Peterson, Katherin Ohlwein and Isabella De La Cruz also scored, and the Pioneers rolled to a road shutout of the Rams.
