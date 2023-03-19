The Dubuque Fighting Saints certainly didn’t compete like a team playing its third USHL game in three nights.

But the Chicago Steel, playing their first game of the weekend, had a touch more energy to close out a 3-2 victory on Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill. The Steel beat Dubuque for the first time in four meetings between the teams this season.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.