The Dubuque Fighting Saints certainly didn’t compete like a team playing its third USHL game in three nights.
But the Chicago Steel, playing their first game of the weekend, had a touch more energy to close out a 3-2 victory on Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Ill. The Steel beat Dubuque for the first time in four meetings between the teams this season.
Dubuque (26-19-5-1) missed an opportunity to break a tie with Green Bay for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Gamblers dropped a 7-3 decision to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad on Saturday.
Recommended for you
Dubuque’s recent trend of allowing two goals in quick succession continued early in the opening period. During a 4-on-4 sequence, Jack Harvey and Mack Celebrini scored goals five seconds apart to give the Steel a 2-0 lead on goaltender Paxton Geisel. Harvey’s 30th goal of the season came at 5:07, and Celebrini added to his USHL lead with his 41st of the season in the next entry into the Saints’ zone.
The Steel appeared to take a 3-0 lead at the 12:48 mark. But the on-ice officials waved off the goal, ruling Michael Emerson redirected a Reid Conn shot with a stick above the crossbar.
In the final minute of the period, Geisel made an acrobatic save to deny Celebrini and keep the deficit at two.
The Saints ended the shutout bid of goalie Christian Manz just 90 seconds into the third period, after Jake Sondreal drew a tripping penalty on Chicago’s Nolan Joyce. Just seven seconds later, Max Montes potted his 20th goal of the season following a couple of fortunate bounces.
Max Burkholder’s pass hit the skate of penalty killer Grayden Slipec in the slot and bounced to Owen Michaels in between the circles. Michaels whiffed on the shot, which threw Manz off his angle, and the puck found Montes on the backdoor for an easy tap-in.
Chicago executed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence at the 9:17 mark for the eventual game-winning goal. Harvey found a wide-open net on the back door after a slick pass from Moldenhauer from between the circles.
But Ryan St. Louis got that goal back just 49 seconds later to account for the final margin. Mikey Burchill looked to make a play, but the puck deflected off a Chicago defenders skate to spring St. Louis for a breakaway. The lefty-shooting St. Louis deked Manz down with his forehand and tucked a backhander into the net for his team-leading 21st goal of the season.
The Saints had another power play opportunity with 5:46 remaining but couldn’t convert. Coach Kirk MacDonald also pulled Geisel for a sixth attacker late, but the Steel held firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.