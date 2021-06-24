A pitchers’ duel was expected.
Peyton Paulsen and Sydney Kennedy did not disappoint.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Paulsen matched Western Dubuque’s ace out for out, and Brooke Hanson smashed a go-ahead run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Mustangs clipped the Bobcats, 2-1, in the opener of their much-anticipated doubleheader Thursday at Hempstead High School.
Kennedy and Maddie Harris had three hits apiece and combined to drive in three runs in the second game as the Iowa Class 4A No. 6-ranked Bobcats secured a split with a 5-1 victory.
Paulsen, who said she has played travel ball with Kennedy in the past, allowed just five hits and one unearned run while issuing one walk and striking out four over seven innings. Kennedy allowed four hits in six innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Both runs were earned.
“I knew she was good and this year I knew she was going to be really tough. I knew it was going to be a pitchers’ battle,” said Paulsen, who improved to 7-5 and lowered her earned run average to 1.62. “We haven’t really been hitting well, and I was just like, if we can hit at least a couple times this game and just get going and I can pitch like I have been, we’ll be fine.”
Paulsen allowed a single unearned run after WD leadoff hitter Sara Horsfield reached on a fielding error in the top of the first and raced around to score on Kennedy’s ringing double to left.
The Bobcats (26-4, 21-3 Mississippi Valley Conference) loaded the bases with one out in the second inning, but Paulsen got a fielder’s choice at the plate and a flyout to left to end the threat.
“We knew it would be a good, low-scoring, close game,” WD coach Rex Massey said. “We missed an opportunity in the second inning. Otherwise, I thought Hempstead played great defense. They kept Audrey (Biermann) and Sara (Horsfield) off the basepaths for the most part and they fielded ground balls really well. Credit to them, they played a great game.”
Hempstead shortstop Mady Pint’s blooper to right turned into a triple after it got past diving right fielder Maddie Heiderscheit. She scampered home on a passed ball on the next pitch to draw the Mustangs (14-10, 11-9 MVC) even.
Kennedy retired 10 straight batters following Pint’s triple, but Hempstead slugger Lydia Ettema singled back up the middle with one out in the bottom of the sixth.
Chandler Houselog worked a walk before Hanson’s double one-hopped the wall in left and chased Ettema home with the go-ahead run.
“I needed a hit,” said Hanson, who was 0-for-2 up to that point. “It was pretty big. Especially after our last two nights and knowing that WD only had three losses before tonight, especially off someone like Kennedy, it was a pretty big win. Just what we needed.”
Western Dubuque nearly tied it up in the seventh.
Brynn Walters worked a walk with two outs and Horsfield beat out a grounder to shortstop. The ball got away from first baseman Katelyn Hammerand and Walters raced around third as the throw came home. She quickly threw on the brakes and dove back into third base, but the throw from Houselog to Ettema at third was in time to end the threat and secure the win.
“It happened so quick my heart didn’t get a chance to go in my throat at all,” Hempstead coach Jason Loeffelholz said. “As we get to the last third of the season, we’re getting better at those rundowns. Early in the season that could have been hairy, but one throw, we got the out and that was fantastic.”
Hailey Wulfekuhle delivered a two-run single in the second inning of the second game and Kennedy followed with an RBI single later in the frame as the Bobcats took a quick 3-0 lead.
Harris added a two-run single in the fourth to support winning pitcher Meredith Hoerner, who threw a four-hitter and struck out seven. She walked four, but didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.
“I don’t think anybody hangs their head after we lose,” Harris said. “We’re just more excited to get back out there and win.”
Houselog and Hammerand doubled in the second for Hempstead’s only run of the game.
“About halfway through the season we said hey, we got something special going on here. As long as we don’t lose two games in a row, we’ll be OK,” Massey said. “Meredith has been pitching just phenomenally. She’s doing a great job and we have complete confidence in her and we have complete confidence in our team to bounce back. We just don’t want to lose two games in a row and we still have a chance at the conference title.
“The way it sits now, we have to win five of the next six conference battles and we’ll be conference champs. So that’s what we’ve got to do and that’s definitely going to be our goal.”