After a dominating win in last week’s Mississippi Valley Super Meet, the Dubuque Hempstead girls cross country team was even more impressive Thursday.
The Mustangs posted the three fastest times as they claimed the team title with 24 points at the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional meet at Kickers Soccer Park in Iowa City.
Julia Gehl (19:07) was the top overall finisher, followed by teammates Keelee Leitzen (19:43) and Brooke O’Brien (19:50). Evie Henneberry (20:13) placed sixth, Natalie Schlichte (21:08) 12th, Maddie Digman (21:09) 13th, and Ellie Hermiston (21:28) 18th, to give the Mustangs seven runners inside the top-20.
Dubuque Senior finished second in the seven-team field with 39 points. Leah Klapatauskas (20:10) placed fifth, Georgia Harms (20:41) seventh, Emily Gorton (20:42) eighth, Claire Hoyer (20:42) ninth, and Kaitlyn Miller (20:48) 10th, as the Rams placed five runners inside the top-10.
The Hempstead boys made it a clean sweep on the night as then claimed the team title with 30 points.
Derek Leicht paced the Mustangs with a second-place finish in 16:23, followed by John Maloney (16:55) in fourth, Johnathan O’Brien (17:03) sixth, and Brady Blean (17:18) in seventh. Marcus Leitzen (17:41) crossed just outside the top-10 in 11th place.
Senior finished in fourth place with 123 points. Robert Howes (18:01) placed 13th and Cole Oftedahl (18:07) 14th to lead the Rams.
Naumann 2nd — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Eli Naumann (16:16) posted the second fastest time at the MVC Mississippi Divisional at Birdsall Park. Western Dubuque (138) placed sixth as a team.
Dubuque Wahlert did not post a team score, but was led by Carter Hancock (17:11), who finished 12th.
Alyssa Klein paced the Bobcat girls with a sixth-place finish in 19:51. Lilly Boge (20:05) crossed in 11th, as WD (97) finished in fifth place as a team.
Dubuque Wahlert (145) placed seventh and was led by Ellie Kirby’s 12th-place finish (20:17).
Blazer girls 7th — At Williamsburg, Iowa: Dyersville Beckman (136) placed seventh at the WaMaC Divisional meet at the Williamsburg Sports Complex. Maria Kruse (20:29) led the Blazers with a 10th-place finish. Lucy Loecke (22:30) led West Delaware in 42nd place and Olivia McDermott (24:15) paced Maquoketa in 65th.
On the boys side, West Delaware (241) was the top-placing area school in ninth. Zach Wenger led the Hawks in 31st place in 18:17. Cameron Tracy (18:48) finished 38th for Maquoketa, and Jacob Schlarmann (18:57) 44th for Dyersville Beckman.
Mohawks win — At Bellevue, Iowa: Holly Beauchamp was third in 21:02 and Allison Kettmann was fourth in 21:36, leading the Bellevue Marquette girls to a Tri-Rivers Conference championship over North Linn, 44-43.
Isabel Imler was 11th for Maquoketa Valley. Edgewood-Colesburg’s Brooke Amling was 17th.
Maquoketa Valley won the boys title behind individual champion Cy Huber (17:09). Korey Putz was 22nd (19:38) to pace Edgewood-Colesburg to fifth place. Marquette was seventh, led by Mika Lansker (18:59) in 14th place.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Cuba City 3, Southwestern 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Hailey Stich had 13 kills, 14 digs, and three service aces to lead the Cubans past the Wildcats, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18.
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Shullsburg 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Peyton Millin downed 11 kills and Sadie Crubel had 13 digs to lead the Timberwolves over the Miners, 25-14, 25-13, 25-7.
Highland 3, Potosi 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: Kylie Reuter had 24 kills and Mykaylia Bauer 44 digs, but Potosi fell in five sets, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21, 19-25, 15-7.
West Carroll 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Anniston Werner had two service aces and eight kills, but the Hornets fell in straight sets, 25-14, 25-20.
Durand 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Gwen Miller smashed four kills for the Wildcats, but they fell in straight sets, 25-12, 25-11.
Darlington 3, Southwestern 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: Ava Curwen and Ally Stanton had 4 kills apiece, but Southwestern fell to Darlington, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16, on Wednesday.