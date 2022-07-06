CASCADE, Iowa — Upset-minded Tipton did what so many teams haven’t been able to do this season.
They scored first against Cascade ace Jack Carr.
But the senior was once again dominant and the Cougars’ balanced offensive attack quickly regained the lead as third-ranked Cascade handled Tipton, 9-1, in a Class 2A Region 5 District 9 semifinal contest Tuesday at American Legion Ballpark.
Cascade will meet Camanche Saturday at 7 p.m. at American Legion Ballpark. The Storm defeated Durant, 2-0, on Monday.
“A win is a win no matter what, especially this time of year,” Cascade coach Roamn Hummel said. “We’re better than half the teams in 2A right now, we’re still alive. We weren’t as sharp defensively and I think a lot of that is a little anxiety. A lot of our guys haven’t had a chance to play in this type of situation before.”
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an unearned run, but Will Hosch tripled and scored in the bottom half to tie it up.
The Cougars delivered all the offense they would need in the second.
Cooper Hummel and Ty Frasher led off with singles before Justin Roling drew a walk. Hosch gave Cascade the lead with a sacrifice fly and Tanner Simon cleared the bases with a two-run double to make it 5-1.
“That was a real momentum-changer, especially after that first inning when (Tipton) scored first and their crowd kind of got in the game,” Simon said. “(That hit) kind of changed the momentum and gave us some confidence going into the rest of the game.”
The second-inning surge seemed to settle in Carr as well, who allowed just two inconsequential singles over his next four innings of work. Cascade was able to dip into its bullpen and preserve its ace with Carr exiting after five innings.
“After the first inning, Jack really settled in, but he admitted the heat got to him a little bit early,” Hummel said. “I think it was that way for a lot of our guys. You could see it in their faces, they were just flushed. Once we got those five runs in the second, that made a huge difference and helped everybody relax.”
Cade Rausch provided the Cougars with a knockout blow in the fifth when the junior catcher belted a two-run single to widen the gap even further to an 8-1 lead. Rausch admitted as the top seed in the region, nerves may have gotten the best of his team early.
“I was a little nervous, yeah. I think everyone was,” said Rausch, who reached base in all four of his plate appearances. “We’re the No. 1 seed so we’re supposed to win, but I think we just settled in after that first inning. Everybody got an at bat and we were just fine.”
Hosch, Cooper Hummel and Frasher each had two hits to lead the Cougars offensively.
Cascade defeated Camanche twice in two hard-fought regular-season contests and Roamn Hummel expects another challenge from the Storm on Saturday.
“Their top five in the lineup are really good and they have good arms that can come in and throw,” Hummel said. “We’ve got to be at our best, and we’ve got three days of practice to be ready to go.”
