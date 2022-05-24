Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference and Upper Iowa Conference:
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Brett Ploessl (1st season)
Last year — 16-13 overall, 13-11 Tri-Rivers
Returning starters — Elise Kilburg (Jr., SS); Megan Kremer (Soph., P/1B); Kaylee Koos (Sr., OF)
Other returning veterans — Josie Kintzle (Soph., OF/INF); Kory Kintzle (Soph., OF/INF); Maya Oliver (Soph., 2B); Gwen Schroeder (Fr., C/1B); Skylar Sieverding (Fr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Anna Cota (8th, OF/INF); Amber Kremer (8th, OF/INF); Addison Ploessl (8th, 3B/1B)
Outlook — The Mohawks enter a rebuilding phase in the first season under Ploessl, with only the three returning starters holding varsity experience. But, Ploessl feels good about the incoming class of eighth-graders and hopes to have the team playing its best toward the end of the season. Building confidence early in the season will help with that. Kremer hit .371 last year with 13 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 27 RBIs. Koos hit .353 and Kilburg batted .347. The Mohawks graduated their top two pitchers last year.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Steve Putz (3rd season)
Last year — 12-28 overall, 6-18 Tri-Rivers
Returning starters — Ella Aulwes (Sr., SS); Kelsey Hansel (Sr., OF); Abbie Sullivan (Sr., 2B); Sophia Wilson (Sr., 1B); MiKayla Thein (Sr., 3B); Hailey Rausch (Sr., P); Audrie Helmrichs (Soph., C); Ellie Bockenstedt (Jr., CF)
Other returning veterans — Marin Gaul (Soph., P); Reagen Stelken (Jr., INF); Reghan Steger (Sr., UTIL)
Promising newcomers — Rachel Eglseder (8th, P); Claire Aulwes (Soph., INF); Emma Staner (Soph., INF); Kirby Campbell (Soph., P)
Outlook — The Vikings expect this season to be the opposite of last with virtually everyone returning from a team that had zero seniors in 2021. Consistent pitching is Putz’s biggest concern entering the season. Rausch led the team with a .425 batting average last year, scoring 41 runs with 12 doubles, four triples, 26 RBIs and 32 stolen bases. Hansel drove in 33 runs and had a team-high three home runs. Helmrichs hit .380 and drove in 31 runs. Ella Aulwes hit .315, scored 34 runs and stole 29 bases. Rausch and Gaul were the top two pitchers in a rotation that posted a 5.57 team ERA with 162 strikeouts and 198 walks.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Emily Ludovissy (1st season)
Last year — 12-20 overall, 9-15 Tri-Rivers
Returning starters — Carissa Sabers (Sr., SS); Erin Knipper (Jr., 1B); Ella Mensen (Jr., RF); Kendra Hillers (Sr., LF); Macy Thompson (Jr., P); Jada Knipper (Fr., UTIL)
Other returning veterans — Trista Elgin (Jr., 2B); Kennedy Rausch (Jr., OF)
Promising newcomers — Cadence Freiburger (Soph., P/INF); Lily Huber (Soph., UTIL); Addie Vorwald (Fr., C/P); Kalynn Freiburger (8th, P)
Outlook — The Wildcats are a young team under first-year coach Ludovissy, but hope to make some noise in the league race with the collection of talent. Jada Knipper is the top returning hitter after batting .321 with 12 doubles and 18 RBIs a year ago. Erin Knipper tied for the team lead with 21 RBIs while hitting .293 and blasting a team-high four home runs. Thompson is the most experienced pitcher returning after posting a 4-5 record and 4.90 ERA in 55 2/3 innings last summer. Adding a second option should help the Wildcats move up in the league standings.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Collin Arndt (2nd season)
Last year — 18-19 overall, 10-6 Upper Iowa
Returning starters — JayLyn Moore (Sr., C); Camdyn Deutmeyer (Jr., 1B); Mara Pierce (Sr., SS)
Other returning veterans — Payton Nuehring (Sr., 2B); Morgan Pierce (Soph., OF); Amyra Millard (Fr., C); Audrey Ostrander (Fr., OF/P); Mariha Weger (Soph., P)
Promising newcomers — Alyssa Wille (Fr., UTIL); Madison Eilers (Soph., 3B); Lola Reimer (Fr., UTIL)
Outlook — The Eagles enter the season with high expectations with a big group of returning contributors and their ability to hit for extra bases. Clayton Ridge’s pitching depth is thin and inexperienced, though. Deutmeyer hit .374 with 28 runs, seven home runs and 35 RBIs to lead the offense. The speedy Moore scored 35 runs on 42 hits, including 12 extra-base hits, and drove in 26 runs while stealing 38 bases. Pierce hit .314, scored 36 runs and swiped 20 bases. Clayton Ridge was 148-for-153 on stolen base attempts as a team last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.