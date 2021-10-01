EPWORTH, Iowa — Friday night wasn’t necessarily a must-win game.
It was important, but there are bigger games ahead. That still won’t take the sting out of a 19-14 loss to Decorah at Buchman Field.
Keenan Tyler threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, and led the Vikings to four crucial first downs on a clock-killing drive in the final minutes as Decorah won for the third straight week and improved to 4-2 overall, 2-0 in Class 4A District 2.
"The line gives me time and the receivers do the rest of the work," Tyler said.
Western Dubuque (3-3, 1-1) saw its three-game winning streak come to an end and fell a game behind in the district championship race.
“It’s tough. I know everyone fought really hard,” said Tucker Nauman, whose 23-yard touchdown reception gave the Bobcats an early 7-0 lead. “Coach (Justin) Penner said in the team huddle at the end it’s not the effort, we just beat ourselves. And at the end of the day we really did. It’s tough to overcome this, but next week we have to come back to practice and keep working hard.”
The next two weeks will be of vital importance for the Bobcats and their playoff hopes.
The Bobcats visit Waterloo East (1-5, 0-2) next week before returning to Epworth for their home finale against 4A No. 5-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock (5-1, 2-0) in what will be a must-win game.
Spencer Zinn ran for 143 yards and a touchdown for Western Dubuque, which ran for 185 yards as a team.
Zinn had run for four touchdowns in each of the previous two games. He had 98 yards on 15 carries in the first half. Grant Glausser ran for 49 of his 68 yards before halftime.
But neither team could gain a foothold until time was running out in the opening quarter.
Western Dubuque drove 91 yards in 15 plays to take a 7-0 lead with 9:24 left in the half. Quarterback Jack Clemens hit Nauman in stride for a wide-open touchdown down the middle of the field.
But Decorah had an immediate answer.
Zach Jermier returned the ensuing kickoff 59 yards to the Western Dubuque 16-yard line and quarterback Kennan Tyler threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Bockman two plays later.
Tyler and Jacob Pipho hooked up for a 17-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left in the half as the Vikings took a 13-7 lead into the break.
“Every single game we’ve lost we’ve given up a score in the last minute of the half,” Penner said. “The negative plays in the first half were really the difference because we found a way to not put the ball in the end zone. We moved the ball really well, we just didn’t put the ball in the end zone.”
Bockman intercepted WD quarterback Jack Clemens at the Bobcats’ 31-yard line on the Bobcats’ opening possession of the second half and Brody Young converted a 35-yard field goal as the Vikings took a 16-7 lead.
Young tacked on a 32-yard field goal with 8:50 left in the game.
Zinn scored on a 5-yard run with 5:16 left, his 11th rushing touchdown of the season, but Decorah picked up three first downs on the ensuing possession to run out most of the clock.
Western Dubuque got the ball back for one last desperation drive, but had just 18 seconds, no timeouts and needed to move 75 yards. The Bobcats reached the Vikings' 40 as time ran out.
They’re a good team," Tyler said. "Their receivers are good, good quarterback, good running back. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. They can do a lot of things, so it was definitely nice watching that clock hit zero."