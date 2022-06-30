Dubuque Senior’s Lacey King has had a hot bat for the Rams’ softball team.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week hit two home runs in a sweep of Cedar Rapids Jefferson on last Tuesday and went deep in the nightcap with Cedar Falls on Wednesday. The sophomore is batting .368 with eight doubles and six home runs this season.
“I feel like my role on the team this year is to hit the ball,” she said. “I’ve been pretty consistent so far this season, and I feel like I’ve gotten a lot more confident when I step up to the plate.”
On Tuesday, King went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs in a 6-0 win over Cedar Rapids Xavier. King, who is in her second year with the varsity team, said it has taken her some time to adjust to the varsity level of play.
“I think I’ve finally gotten used to how the game works at the varsity level,” she said. “I was timid last season, and I think it showed.”
So far this season, King leads the Rams in RBIs with 19 and has an on-base percentage of .466.
“Hitting is my favorite part of the game,” she said. “I feel like it’s the part of the game that I have complete control over, and it’s just fun to get up there and hit the ball.”
While she did not hit any home runs during her freshman season, King said that has been an exciting addition to her game.
“I have hit them during travel ball, but never during the high school season, so to finally get that done was really fun,” she said. “It really pumps up the rest of the team whenever anyone hits one out.”
King also plays basketball and tennis for Senior, but still manages to find time to play softball year round.
“I have been playing softball since I was 3 years old,” she said. “Now I play year-round with a travel league out of Dubuque and during the winter I go to KZone to get swings in as much as I can.”
King said her biggest goal for the rest of the season is to continue to put the ball in play and to try not to strike out as much.
“We have a good team this year, and everyone is having a lot of fun,” she said. “We just want to keep it going and keep improving.”
