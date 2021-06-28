Kalle Larsson looks forward to seeing everybody this week.
And not just the players who will be participating in the Dubuque Fighting Saints annual tryout camp at Mystique Community Ice Center.
The four-day camp begins this afternoon and runs through the all-star game at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. In addition to the nearly 160 players competing for roster spots, spectators will be allowed in the building. Last summer, coronavirus protocols prevented fans from witnessing camp.
“So much of what we do is for the fans,” said Larsson, the team’s general manager. “One of the main reasons we exist is to provide entertainment for the community, and if we can’t bring fans in, it’s a huge hole in our operation. It’s super important that they be there.
“Their support means so much to us, and it means a lot to be able to show our future players to them. I know they’re curious about next year’s team, too, and they want to get an early look at what we might look like. We want our fans to be in the loop as much as humanly possible.”
That includes providing rosters for the fans, a practice many USHL teams frown upon for fear of another team scooping up any “hidden gems.”
“It’s something that can come back to bite us, because teams are always doing their homework and trying to find guys who can play in the USHL,” Larsson said. “But we think it’s important that our fans know who they’re watching.”
Larsson said all but three of the eligible returning veterans will be in camp this week. Primo Self underwent minor surgery, Tristan Lemyre faces travel restrictions from his native Canada, and goalie Hobie Hedquist will play for Alberni Valley in the British Columbia Hockey League this season.
The majority of the players on the team’s protected list, as well as this spring’s draft picks, have also committed to camp. Those from overseas will not be in attendance.
“We’re thrilled to have so many veterans in camp,” Larsson said. “We already know what they can do, and to see them competing against the newcomers really helps with the evaluation process.
“This is honestly one of my favorite times of the year. It’s a great team effort involving everyone from the organization, especially (assistant coaches) Evan Dixon and Justin Hale, because they’ve done an unreal job of organizing a lot of the logistics for camp.”