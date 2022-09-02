Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
PLEASANT VALLEY (1-0) at DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (0-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Pleasant Valley won, 35-0
Outlook — Hempstead will have to turn the page from a season-opening loss to crosstown rival Senior, but it won’t get any easier with a visit from Pleasant Valley. The Spartans have won all five meetings, dating to 2014, with a 32-point win in 2014 representing the narrowest margin of victory. Offensively, the Mustangs will need more production on the ground after rushing for just 48 yards last week. Defensively, Hempstead needs to slow PV quarterback Caden McDermott, who threw for 92 yards and ran for 102 with three total touchdowns in the season opener.
TH prediction — Pleasant Valley 28, Hempstead 21
DUBUQUE SENIOR (1-0) at CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (0-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Prairie won, 28-14
Outlook — The teams have split their last six meetings, although Prairie owns a 5-3 edge in eight meetings since 2009. Senior is coming off a 42-13 victory over city rival Hempstead. The Rams ran for 299 yards as a team and expect to continue that this week. Jack Simon threw for 192 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in his first varsity start for Senior, and Walker Tart caught six passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Prairie threw the ball 31 times in a 37-6 loss to Pleasant Valley last week, so Senior’s secondary will need to be ready.
TH prediction — Senior 35, Cedar Rapids Prairie 27
DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION (1-0) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (1-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Assumption won, 48-14
Outlook — Class 2A No. 6-ranked Wahlert returns to the Rock Bowl for its home opener coming off a major victory in its season debut. Seamus Crahan caught a touchdown pass and had two of the Golden Eagles’ four interceptions in a 31-14 win at Class 3A West Delaware. The next big test comes against a 3A No. 6 Knights team that is 9-0 against Wahlert since 2014. Each of those wins were by 21 points or more. Assumption’s Derrick Bass ran for 102 yards and Cale Preston finished with 116 receiving yards and a touchdown in last week’s 26-7 victory over Independence.
TH prediction — Davenport Assumption 28, Wahlert 24
WESTERN DUBUQUE (0-1) at NORTH SCOTT (1-0)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — North Scott won, 33-0
Outlook — Western Dubuque continues its season-opening gauntlet with a trip to face 2020 Class 3A state champion North Scott following last week’s loss to 2021 Class 4A state runner-up Cedar Rapids Xavier. Connor Maiers threw for 78 yards and a touchdown and Kaleb Reed ran for 94 yards and a score last week for the Bobcats. North Scott is coming off a 47-7 victory over Davenport North in which QB Kyler Gerardy threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 113 yards and another score.
TH prediction — North Scott 31, Western Dubuque 24
CASCADE (1-0) AT DURANT (1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Cascade won, 32-16
Outlook — Expect to see some fireworks on the ground as tonight’s matchup features two of the top running backs in Class 1A. Durant’s Nolan DeLong and Cascade’s Jack Menster have built up some serious pedigrees over their varsity careers and fans are in for quite the showdown. DeLong torched Sigourney Keota last Friday for four touchdowns on a whopping 345 yards rushing, while Menster broke loose for two game-changing plays for scores of 68 and 39 yards. Both defenses were good last week, so whichever one can withstand the opposing ground attack should have the upper hand.
TH prediction — Cascade 30, Durant 27
BECKMAN CATHOLIC (1-0) AT ANAMOSA (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Beckman Catholic won, 38-0
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Outlook — Beckman began the season last week following a similar recipe that catapulted it to so much success in 2021. The Trailblazers got a balanced offensive attack with scores from Luke Schieltz and Nick Wulfekuhle, and two second-half field goals from Trent Arens. That was more than enough for a defense that held Camanche to just six total points. Anamosa failed to score in its opener last week, so look for another dominating effort from the Beckman ‘D.’
TH prediction — Beckman Catholic 28, Anamosa 7
BELLEVUE (0-1) AT STARMONT (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Starmont won, 42-38
Outlook — The Comets come into tonight’s contest eager to erase a 30-point second quarter last week by Northeast Goose Lake that proved detrimental. If they can clean that up, the offense showed in the opener that it has plenty of weapons to compete. Quarterback Hunter Putman, running back Riley Carrier, and receiver Dalton Clasen all had big games. If the defense can find its groove, expect a much better performance against a Starmont team that was held under 100 yards of total offense in its opener.
TH prediction — Bellevue 35, Starmont 21
ILLINOIS
MADISON (0-0) AT GALENA (0-1, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Last year — Galena won, 36-0
Outlook — Though the Pirates suffered defeat last week, running back Sam Eaton hopes to carry over the momentum from a fourth-quarter 95-yard kickoff return that made the score a bit more respectable. Expect a breakout home opener for Eaton and Galena tonight against a Madison team that has only won one game over the last three seasons.
TH prediction — Galena 27, Madison 10
WISCONSIN
FENNIMORE (1-1) at SOUTHWESTERN/EAST DUBUQUE (2-0)
Site — East Dubuque, Ill.
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Southwestern/East Dubuque has been rolling in its first two games as a co-op program behind its rushing attack. Bradey Huseman has run for more than 100 yards in each of the first two games and the WarCats have had a different leading rusher each week. Fennimore quarterback Tristan Steldt has thrown for 401 yards and five touchdowns through two games, so this could be a high-scoring affair.
TH prediction — Southwestern/East Dubuque 41, Fennimore 27
CUBA CITY (0-2) at BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG (1-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Cuba City won, 50-14
Outlook — Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg is on the way back up after a down season last year, but is coming off its first loss of the season. Knights quarterback Jacob Duerr has thrown for 294 yards and three touchdowns in two games this year. Cuba City lost the bulk of its production from last year and has been held to just 14 points through two weeks.
TH prediction — Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 20, Cuba City 14
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (0-2, 0-0) at LANCASTER (2-0, 0-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Quarterback Jacob DiVall has been the engine powering Lancaster this season. DiVall has thrown for 415 yards and seven touchdowns and is the team’s leading rusher with 338 yards and four touchdowns through the first two games of the season. Prairie du Chien has been held to 14 or fewer points in each of its first two games.
TH prediction — Lancaster 42, Prairie du Chien 21
