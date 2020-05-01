The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association last week canceled its spring state tournaments, but left the door open for teams to potentially compete during a short window during the summer if deemed safe by public health experts.
Here is what area teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League would have looked like this season, in order from last year’s standings:
MINERAL POINT
Coach — Quinn Schultz (12th season)
Last year — 19-6 overall, 12-2 SWAL
Returning starters — Lauren James (Sr., SS/P); Maddie Williams (Sr., OF); Payton Lawinger (Sr., 1B/P); Jenna Wedig (Sr., DP); Ivy Lawinger (Jr., P/IF)
Other returning veterans — Ella Chambers (Soph., OF); Tessa Hanson (Sr., OF)
Outlook — The Pointers were looking forward to defending last season’s conference championship and returned a solid core in a competitive league. James was named first-team all-SWAL and second-team all-state last season. Mineral Point was solid offensively, but was looking for a new catcher to step up.
CUBA CITY
Coach — Megan Rojemann (1st season)
Last year — 13-10 overall, 11-3 SWAL
Returning starters — Delaney Ryan (Jr., P); Jenna Hill (Sr., 2B); McKenzie Calvert (Sr., 1B); Jenna Droessler (Sr., C)
Other returning veterans — Teagan Graber (Sr., SS/CF); Kayla Stich (Sr., P/OF); Matilyn Terpstra (Sr., OF); Madison Calvert (Sr., IF); Brooklyn Coulthard (Sr., 3B/OF); Johanna Johnson (Sr., P/1B)
Outlook — The Cubans returned a strong group of leadership, including a pair of pitchers with varsity experience. Cuba City’s first-year coach was expecting to rely on that senior class as the Cubans plotted a trip to the top of the league standings. Ryan and Hill were first-team all-SWAL picks a year ago.
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Deanna Fulton
Last year — 11-8 overall, 10-4 SWAL
Returning all-conference players — Mya McCarthy (Jr.), Maci Stevens (Sr.); Grace Kite (Soph.)
Outlook — The Panthers return three all-SWAL performers from last year’s third-place finish in the league standings. McCarthy was a first-team pick while Stevens and Kite earned honorable mention.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Jim Prochaska (5th season)
Last year — 14-10 overall, 8-6 SWAL
Returning veterans — Madalynn Glasbrenner (Sr., SS); Brelynn Neuroth (Sr., OF); Alexis Adkins (Sr., 1B); Mariah Kopp (Sr., OF); Bailee Hunt (Sr., 2B); Breken Govier (Sr., OF); Tierra Flynn (Sr., C/OF); Lauren Nahas (Sr., OF); Drehya Dresen (Jr., 3B); Morgan Potts (Jr., P/IF); Kyleigh Dresen (Soph., C/OF); Brynn Peterson (Soph., P)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles had plenty of experience entering the season with eight returning seniors. Glasbrenner was a first-team all-SWAL pick last year while Drehya Dresen and Neuroth earned honorable mention. Fennimore needed to replace a starting pitcher and speedy center fielder in order to challenge for the top spot in the conference.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Jeni Freiburger (2nd season)
Last year — 16-10 overall, 6-7 SWAL
Returning starters — Ava Kunkel (Sr., 1B); Isabelle Ehrlich (Sr., 3B); Mackenzie Myers (Sr., CF); Gracie Redfearn (Soph., C); Hannah Brant (Soph., P)
Other returning veterans — Laynee Runde (Jr., Utility); Keylee Dreessens (Jr., 3B/C); Bailey Stephenson (Soph., OF); Emma Leibfried (Jr., 2B); Abby Budden (Sr., OF); Mallory Kaiser (Jr., DH/2B/SS)
Promising newcomers — Avery Ehrlich (Fr., OF/C); Jadyn Mess (Fr., SS/1B); Lucy Freiburger (Soph., P); Bailey Schneider (Fr., P); Anna Brand (Fr., OF); Madelyn Tessman (Fr., IF); Sabrina Splinter (Soph., OF/1B); Nevada Farrey (Soph., OF); Daphne Grubb (Fr., Utility); Alyssa Koeller (Fr., P/IF); Heather Hinman (Fr., IF); Kathryn Droessler (Fr., OF)
Outlook — The Wildcats returned four seniors and three four-year letterwinners to their roster for what they hoped would be a return atop the SWAL standings. Southwestern graduated a pair of first-team all-SWAL performers, but still had a large returning group along with a big group of incoming freshmen — which should bode well for the future.
BOSCOBEL
Co-coaches — Claire Waltz-U’ren and Corey Grassel (2nd season)
Last year — 5-16 overall, 3-10 SWAL
Returning veterans — Pearl Scallon (Sr.); Treena Knowles (Sr.); Rebecca Yahn (Sr.); Isabelle Manning (Jr.); Ava Grassel (Jr.); Emma Creasey (Jr.); Katlyn Seeley (Jr.); Ava Trumm (Jr.) Sarah Knowles (Soph.)
Outlook — The Bulldogs were expecting a dip in overall numbers this year, but that would have meant a deeper bench for the varsity. Boscobel graduated its only all-SWAL selection from last year, but there were plenty of opportunities for other players to step up and lead.
DARLINGTON
Coach — Molly Rice (3rd season)
Last year — 1-18 overall, 0-14 SWAL
Returning veterans — Alyssa Tuescher (Sr.); Brittney Jacobson (Sr.); Kaylyn McGuire (Jr.); Laura Sturtz (Jr.)
Outlook — The Redbirds graduated six starters, including a pair of first-team all-SWAL selections. Rice expected her team to have strong senior leadership and saw strong athletes in every class who could have contributed to an improvement in the standings this season.