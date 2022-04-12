There’s been some great players to take the court at No. 1 for the Dubuque Wahlert boys program.
Jack Freiburger is determined to become the next one.
Rising through the ranks from the bottom of the JV lineup as a freshman, Freiburger worked his way into the No. 2 singles spot as a junior and qualified for the Iowa state doubles tournament last spring with former No. 1, Charlie Fair.
Now, Freiburger takes the reigns at the top of the Golden Eagles’ lineup, and got his season off to a strong start on Monday as Class 1A No. 2-ranked Wahlert opened with an 8-1 win over Western Dubuque at O’Connor Tennis Center.
“Just playing every day and kept with the grind,” Freiburger said of his preparations for the season. “It’s the grind I’ve been on for the last three years now. I have some big shoes to fill now with Charlie being gone, but I’m just staying consistent with the work that I’ve been putting in and waiting for the pieces to fall into place.”
Freiburger was crisp and smooth in a 6-1, 6-0 victory over WD’s Brayden Wickham at No. 1 singles, then teamed with Nolan Martineau for a 6-2, 6-2 win over Blake Wickham and Carson Schute at No. 1 doubles.
“Jack’s always been an inspiration to the team,” Wahlert coach Eric Lucy said. “For him to go from the bottom of the lineup as freshman, up to No. 2 last year, and now No. 1 this year, that’s remarkable. Our No. 1s the last few years, those are pretty big shoes to fill, and he’s doing a good job so far.”
Freiburger says he learned plenty from playing alongside Fair, a longtime No. 1 for the Eagles.
“Every match, every practice he was coaching me,” Freiburger said. “He helped me to take the next step in filling his shoes. It was great to have him as a mentor last season.”
When it came to offseason work, Freiburger focused on something former coach Julie Westercamp preached to him years ago. Westercamp passed away from cancer in 2020.
“My backhand,” said Freiburger, who was wearing a ‘Team Westy’ cap during his match and a ‘Team Westy’ shirt between matches. “I remember something that Julie Westercamp taught me back in my JV days about my backhand, and it still helps me a ton. That’s nice to know that her impact is still living on with us.”
The Eagles wrapped up the match with five wins in singles. Roan Martineau topped Schute at No. 2, 6-0, 6-2; Nolan Martineau defeated Blake Wickham at No. 3, 6-0, 6-1; Jake Evans triumphed past Zain Heiderscheit at No. 5, 6-2, 6-3; and Gabe Intrilligator beat James Greenwood at No. 6, 6-4, 6-2.
Wahlert then swept doubles, as Roan Martineau and Evans defeated Brayden Wickham and Kayden Singh at No. 2, 6-2, 6-2, while Josh Conlon and Intrilligator beat Heiderscheit and Greenwood at No. 3, 6-2, 6-3.
“Our 1, 2 and 3 definitely got a lot of experience from last year,” Lucy said. “Now, our bottom half of the lineup just needs more competitive playing experience.”
It was the first match of the season for the Bobcats and new coach Katie Meyer, who played No. 1 singles for Wahlert and Hempstead and graduated as a Mustang in 2013. She recently moved back to the area and this is her first coaching job at the high school level.
Meyer made back-to-back trips to the singles state tournament as part of the Mustangs program. In 2012, she became the first Hempstead player to reach the state tournament since 2003, and the first to reach in singles since Jennifer Faust in 1998.
But now, she’s a Bobcat.
“It’s really fun and we’ve got a really great group of guys who like the sport,” Meyer said. “That’s something you can’t teach, so I’m really lucky to have that. The guys that are willing to work hard.”
The Bobcats earned their lone victory at No. 4 singles as Singh defeated Conlon in a tiebreaker, 6-4, 2-6, 7-3.
“I only have one senior, so definitely a young team,” Meyer said. “We’re led by a sophomore (Brayden Wickham), so just working on getting these guys playing some matches so the next few years will be even better going forward.”