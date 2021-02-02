West Delaware won nine individual championships and rolled to the team title at the WaMaC Conference wrestling tournament on Monday in Manchester, Iowa.
The Hawks scored 311.5 points and outpaced runner-up Independence’s 150. Dyersville Beckman was fourth with 126, and Maquoketa sixth with 99 points.
West Delaware earned titles from Brayden Maury (106), Carson Less (113), Blake Engel (126), Reily Dolan (132), Jadyn Peyton (152), Jared Voss (170), Cael Meyer (182), Wyatt Voelker (195), Christian Nunley (220) and Carson Petlon (285).
Nick Hageman won the 145-pound title for Beckman.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 82, Camanche 58 — At Moody Gymnasium: The Mustangs (10-2), up a spot to No. 5 in the latest Class 4A poll Monday, rolled behind Michael Duax with 24 points for their eighth straight win.
Anamosa 63, Cascade 47 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Eli Green scored 19 points, but the Cougars (5-12) couldn’t find enough stops in a road loss.
Shullsburg 83, Highland 46 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Chandler Kelly hit four 3-pointers and finished with 28 points as the Miners (7-6) cruised.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 49, Wilton 38 — At Cascade, Iowa: Alyssa Lux led the Cougars with 26 points.
Cuba City 42, Darlington 35 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Bailey Lutes, Maddison Carl and Grace Cummins scored 11 points each to pace the Cubans.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 89, Buena Vista 73 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Rowan McGowen delivered 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Cole Navigato added 16 points and 10 boards, as the Duhawks (3-1, 1-0 American Rivers Conference) won their league opener.
William Penn 100, Clarke 77 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Josh Meier had 18 points, but the Pride (9-8, 8-6 Heart of America Conference) lost to NAIA No. 3-ranked William Penn.