Graduation gutted the Western Dubuque wrestling program’s starting lineup.
The Bobcats call their junior varsity program the “Next Men In” for a reason, and they’ve been showing why this season.
Wrestling almost an entirely new starting lineup from last year, Western Dubuque throttled Dubuque Wahlert, 68-9, on Thursday night at Wahlert Gym.
“We always work hard in the wrestling room,” said WD 182-pounder Evan Surface. “We have a lot to prove and we want to get better every day. That’s part of the process at WD.”
Sawyer Nauman is the only returning state qualifier on the roster and only a handful of other Bobcats have substantial varsity experience after they graduated nine of 14 starters from a year ago.
That hasn’t stopped them from being competitive even in losses. Western Dubuque improved to 6-6 in dual meets following Thursday’s win and two of its losses weren’t decided until the final match.
That’s the nice part about having a program that just reloads year after year.
“When you get your chance you’ve got to take it. Prove who you want to be,” Surface said. “You always want to look at what the team needs, not what you necessarily need but where you can step in for the team to get the mission accomplished.”
Heavyweight Emerson Lux-Morales was behind a state medalist on the depth chart last year. This year he’s stepped into a starting role for the Bobcats. The key, he says, is working hard in practice every day and not goofing around.
“It prepares us for harder matches every day,” he said. “If (the Next Men In) weren’t here, we wouldn’t be able to get better every day.”
The Bobcats put the Golden Eagles into a quick hole Thursday, opening with Mitchell Ashline’s pin of John Valdez in 83 seconds at 220 pounds.
Lux-Morales won by forfeit at 285 for a 12-0 lead before Wahlert’s Jerren Gille held off Maddox Bries over the final minute for a 9-8 decision — though Bries was pushing hard for a match-changing tilt after nearly erasing a 9-3 deficit over the final 60 seconds.
That was the closest the Golden Eagles got to winning the dual, though. Western Dubuque won the next 10 matches and 12 of 14 overall.
Caden Mulnix (113) and Alex Ludwig (120) picked up forfeit victories as the Bobcats surged to a 24-3 lead.
C.J. Kammiller won a 5-2 decision over Wahlert’s Jake Evans at 126, using a third-period tilt to create breathing room near the end of a tight match.
Nathan Casey followed with a forfeit win at 132 and Nevin Pins backed that up with a pin of Patrick Igo in 58 seconds at 138. Kyle Schirmer rallied for an 8-5 decision over Diego Mejia-Moreno at 145, clinching victory for Western Dubuque and pushing the Bobcats’ advantage to 39-3 with five weights remaining.
Wahlert couldn’t trim the deficit, though.
Logan Massey pinned Jimmy McDermott in 5:13 at 152 and Dakota Lau stuck Matt Nachtman in 1:05 at 160, running the Bobcats’ winning streak to nine matches.
The Eagles’ big highlight came at 170.
Gabe Anstoetter found himself in a 10-0 hole early in the second period, but reversed Greyson Gardner to his back and finished off the pin in 2:38.
“It’s a goofy move that he does there, but he’s actually been doing that move for four years, that very same move. It looks like it was a fluke thing but we call it ‘The Gabe,’” Wahlert coach Joel Allen said. “He stayed in the fight. He bled a little bit, but he was confident every time I went over there even though it was a little lopsided on the scoreboard.
“Gabe is a kid that’s going to give you everything he’s got. It’s going to be a fight. He’s not always going to come out on top, but you know you’re going to be in a battle at the very end. And sometimes, because he’s so athletic, he does stuff like that.”
Surface won a 13-4 major decision over Dustin Digman at 182 before Nauman closed the dual with a forfeit victory.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who are getting their chance,” WD coach Paul Cleary said. “They’re seniors and they’re making the most of it. The Next Men In, your junior varsity as a lot of programs call them, are the most critical part of the program. You have to target and coach everybody in the room and I’m really proud of our staff because we try to coach all 70 of them as best we can, have a good team atmosphere and have a lot of fun — because that’s what high school athletics is supposed to be.”