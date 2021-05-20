The Iowa boys soccer postseason kicks off today with substate quarterfinals in all three classes.
The state tournament will be held June 1, 3 and 5 at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the postseason, with statistics taken from VarsityBound on Wednesday, if available:
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 4
Today’s quarterfinals — Dubuque Hempstead (3-15) at Cedar Rapids Washington (7-10-1); Waterloo East (1-16) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson (6-7)
Monday’s semifinals — Hempstead/C.R. Washington winner at No. 10 Cedar Falls (17-3); Waterloo East/C.R. Jefferson winner at Dubuque Senior (10-4)
Wednesday’s final — At Cedar Falls
Hempstead leaders — Not available.
Senior leaders — Jacob Konrardy (11 goals, 9 assists, 31 points); Kyle Konrardy (9 goals, 3 assists, 21 points); Nyle Jenkins (5 goals, 9 assists, 19 points); Foster Hull (4 goals, 6 assists, 14 points); Seth Connolly (4 goals, 8 points); Owen Hull (3 goals, 2 assists, 8 points); Simon Burns (3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points); Jimmy Berna (17 goals allowed, 122 saves)
Outlook — Senior is in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history and the best in a generation. The Rams have won five of six, including wins over both potential semifinal opponents in Cedar Rapids Jefferson (1-0 on May 7) and Waterloo East (10-0 on May 14). Senior lost to the substate’s top seed, Cedar Falls, 4-0, on April 20. Washington is 6-1 against Hempstead since 2012, including a 3-2 overtime victory earlier this season. Hempstead did not face opponent Cedar Falls during the regular season. The Mustangs have lost five straight and 10 of 11 since a two-game winning streak in late April.
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 3
Today’s quarterfinals — Independence (5-9) at Center Point-Urbana (6-10); West Delaware (0-15) at Waverly-Shell Rock (10-6); Charles City (2-15) at Decorah (9-8)
Monday’s semifinals — Independence/CPU winner at No. 2 Vinton-Shellsburg (14-0); West Delaware/Waverly-Shell Rock winner vs. Charles City/Decorah winner at Waverly
Wednesday’s final — At Vinton-Shellsburg
West Delaware leaders — Not available.
Outlook — It’s been a tough season for West Delaware, which has been shut out in all but three matches this season and has lost by a double-digit margin on nine occasions. The Hawks did not face the Go-Hawks this season, but was outscored by a combined 43-0 in matches against Independence, CPU, Vinton-Shellsburg and Decorah.
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 4
Today’s quarterfinals — Mount Vernon (5-11) at DeWitt Central (4-10); Western Dubuque (0-13) at No. 14 Dubuque Wahlert (7-8); Maquoketa (2-12) at No. 15 Davenport Assumption (9-8)
Monday’s semifinals — DeWitt/Mount Vernon winner at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-5); WD/Wahlert winner vs. Assumption/Maquoketa winner at Wahlert
Wednesday’s final — At C.R. Xavier
Western Dubuque leaders — CJ Kammiller (1 goal, 2 points); Schuyler Ridenour (63 goals allowed, 96 saves)
Wahlert leaders — Nathan Donovan (31 goals, 5 assists, 67 points); Tyler Dodds (5 goals, 6 assists, 16 points); Jackson Haugen (2 goals, 8 assists, 12 points); Brant Perry (4 goals, 2 assists, 10 points); Ian Takes (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points)
Maquoketa leaders — Jaycob Thompson (4 goals, 8 points); Tyson Wilhelm (3 goals, 6 points); Ethan Grau (1 goal, 3 assists, 5 points); Gabe Gardner (1 goal, 1 assist, 3 points); Sean Swanson (1 goal, 2 points); Sam Knotts (62 goals allowed, 194 saves)
Outlook — Wahlert is trying to return to the state tournament for the 13th time overall and the fourth time in the last five contested seasons. But the Golden Eagles’ long-time nemesis Cedar Rapids Xavier appears to be standing in the way. The Saints have missed the state tournament only once (2008) since 2001 and have won seven championships. Donovan, a senior, is among the state’s scoring leaders and has led or tied for the team lead in every season he has played. Wahlert snapped a four-game skid with a 10-0 victory Tuesday after first-round opponent Western Dubuque. The Eagles did not play Xavier or Maquoketa during the regular season, but beat Assumption, 4-1, on April 21. Western Dubuque has persevered through a trying season that has seen seven losses by double digits. Maquoketa snapped a six-game skid with a 1-0 victory over Center Point-Urbana in its regular-season finale on Friday.
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 3
Today’s quarterfinals — Monticello (1-8) at No. 2 Dyersville Beckman (14-3); Cascade (6-4) at Clayton Ridge (5-5); Anamosa (1-12) at No. 12 North Fayette Valley (11-4); Bellevue Marquette (5-9) at Postville (11-8)
Monday’s semifinals — Monticello/Beckman winner vs. Cascade/Clayton Ridge winner at Dyersville; Anamosa/North Fayette Valley winner vs. Marquette/Postville winner at Fayette
Wednesday’s final — at Beckman
Beckman leaders — Logan Burchard (12 goals, 5 assists, 29 points); Mitchell Naber (6 goals, 5 assists, 17 points); Bryce Boekholder (4 goals, 3 assists, 11 points); Eli Dunkel (1 goal, 7 assists, 9 points); Conner Grover (2 goals, 5 assists, 9 points); Lane Kramer (3 goals, 3 assists, 9 points); Owen Huehnergarth (3 goals, 2 assists, 8 points); Trent Arens (1 goal, 4 assists, 6 points); Ryan Burchard (3 goals, 6 points); Hunter Douglas (4 goals allowed, 18 saves); Jason Koopman (3 goals allowed, 16 saves)
Clayton Ridge leaders — Caden Palmer (9 goals, 8 assists, 26 points); Jace Fassbinder (8 goals, 16 points); Jackson Hefel (3 goals, 4 assists, 10 points); Kylar Millard (2 goals, 4 points); Carter Esman (1 goal, 2 points); JayLyn Moore (1 goal, 2 points); William Spielbauer (2 assists, 2 points; 28 goals allowed, 108 saves)
Cascade leaders — Trever Freiburger (8 goals, 3 assists, 19 points); Justin Roling (6 goals, 7 assists, 19 points); Juan Alvarado (6 goals, 2 assists, 14 points); Tyson Hill (3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points); Cooper Rausch (3 assists, 3 points); Dane Bertling (3 assists, 3 points) Ben Boffeli (1 goal, 2 points); Sean Pry (1 goal, 2 points); Jayson Barrios (1 goal, 2 assists); Willy Lynch (24 goals allowed, 99 saves)
Marquette leaders — Tyrelle Kloser (14 goals, 8 assists, 36 points); Julian Nam (13 goals, 5 assists, 31 points); Carson Michels (7 goals, 3 assists, 17 points); Evan Scott (4 goals, 3 assists, 11 points); Logan Closer (3 goals, 5 assists, 11 points); Kannon Still (1 goal, 2 assists, 4 points); Nolan Tracy (2 goals, 4 points); Jacob Bakey (41 goals allowed, 211 saves)
Outlook — Beckman will be favored to win the substate and return to the state tournament for the eighth time and the first time since 2017 after losing in the substate final each of the past two contested seasons. The Trailblazers have only played three 1A opponents so far this season and have not faced any of the teams in the bracket. Cascade and Clayton Ridge are both in their first seasons with programs, so one will be guaranteed its first postseason win. Cascade won their meeting, 3-2, on May 10 in Guttenberg, but that was the Cougars’ only win over their final five matches after opening the season 5-0. Clayton Ridge has won two of its last three. Marquette split its final four games of the regular season, finishing on a narrow 6-5 loss to potential semifinal opponent North Fayette Valley on Friday. Postville beat the Mohawks, 2-1, on April 15.