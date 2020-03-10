The University of Dubuque softball team’s Florida win total is up to three after Monday.
Rachel Trader drove in three runs and Lauren Donaire had a pair of doubles as the Spartans defeated Lakeland, 9-1, in Clermont, Fla. UD lost to Carthage, 2-0, in Monday’s other contest.
This followed up a successful Sunday stint in which the Spartans (5-3) blanked Skidmore, 6-0, and Penn State Hazelton, 9-0. Dubuque’s Florida trip continues today with games against PSU-Altoona and College of Wooster.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UMass Dartmouth 9, Dubuque 2 — At Auburdale, Fla.: Luke Carroll had a pair of hits and a run, but the Spartans saw little scoring otherwise in their loss to undefeated UMass Dartmouth.
GIRLS PREP INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Hoskins 3rd in 60 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead’s Janyla Hoskins covered 60 meters in 7.89 seconds to place third at the Dickinson Relays at the UNI-Dome.
Western Dubuque’s Audrey Bierman ran 27.06 to place fourth in the 200. Hoskins was sixth in 27.24.
Hempstead’s Kaylee Leicht was 12th in the 400 after running 1:03.74. She was 10th in the 800 (2:29.01.
The Mustangs’ Hannah Brown was 14th in the 1,500 (5:07.82) and 12th in the 3,000 (11:07.73).
Western Dubuque’s 4x200 relay took 12th in 1:53.09. The Bobcats’ 4x400 was ninth in 4:18.94.