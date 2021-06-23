The Western Dubuque softball team just keeps on winning.
With a 12-0 and 13-1 sweep of Cedar Rapids Washington Tuesday at Farley Park, the Bobcats have won 10 in a row and are 24-2 on the season.
Meg Besler homered, Abigail Kluesner had three hits, and Sydney Kennedy had two hits and earned the pitching victory in Game 1.
Audrey Biermann went 3-for-3 in the second game and Meredith Hoerner allowed just two hits in the circle to earn the win.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-8, Dubuque Hempstead 0-7 — At Hempstead: The Mustangs compiled 10 hits in the second game after being limited to two in the opener, but were swept by Kennedy. Mady Pint homered in Game 2 for Hempstead.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-6, Dubuque Senior 0-2 — At Weigand Field: Sophie Link had three hits in the second game for the Rams, but they were swept at home by Jefferson.
Bellevue Marquette 14-18, East Buchanan 3-6 —At Winthrop, Iowa: Elise Kilburg and Megan Kremer had five hits apiece, while Grace Tath homered and earned the pitching victory in Game 1. The Mohawks erupted for 30 hits in a conference sweep on Monday.
PREP BASEBALL
Markesan 7, Mineral Point 6 (9 innings) — At Viroqua, Wis.: Markesan scored three runs in the bottom of ninth inning to beat the Pointers in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal.
(Monday’s late games)
Iowa City Liberty 12-2, Dubuque Hempstead 5-8 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Kellen Strohmeyer went 2-for-3, but the Iowa Class 4A No. 7-ranked Mustangs managed only three other hits in the opener of the MVC doubleheader. Hempstead gained the split as Strohmeyer went 3-for-5 and Zach Sabers went 2-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBIs. John Cornelius, Trey Schaber, Solen Munson and Johnny Muehring also drove in runs in support of Brock Booth, who fanned seven.
Western Dubuque 3-2, Waterloo West 0-5 — At Farley, Iowa: Left-hander Isaac Then struck out eight and walked four while throwing 106 pitches in a seven-inning no-hitter in the opener. Bryn Vantiger went 3-for-3, and Jayden Siegert, Tucker Nauman and Then drove in the runs. In the nightcap, Sawyer Nauman and Vantiger drove in runs for the Bobcats (9-12).
Iowa City High 4-10, Dubuque Senior 2-5 — At Iowa City: Gavin Guns and Ben Gourley drove in runs for the Rams in the opener, but City High’s Cade Obermueller and Carter Seaton limited Senior to just two hits. In the nightcap, Cole Smith and Guns had two hits each, and Ray Schlosser and Gourley drove in two runs each for Senior (10-14). City High is 19-5.
Dyersville Beckman 6-7, Vinton-Shellsburg 1-1 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Trailblazers improved to 15-6 with the WaMaC Conference sweep. Cam Krapfl scattered nine hits in 6 1/3 innings, Luke Schieltz and Logan Burchard had two hits each and Burchard and Owen Huehnergarth drove in two runs each in the opener. In the nightcap, Nick Schmidt had two hits, Nick Offerman and Jackson Oberbroeckling drove in two runs each, and Bryce Boekholder allowed three hits in five innings for the win.
West Delaware 5-2, Mount Vernon 4-6 — At Manchester, Iowa: Conner Funk collected two hits, Isaac Fettkether drove in two runs and Kyle Cole tossed a complete-game four-hitter to lead the Hawks (7-13) in the opener. Will Ward drove in two runs in the second game for West Delaware.
Williamsburg 14-12, Maquoketa 10-2 — At Williamsburg, Iowa: Hunter Manning and Caide Steffen had three hits each, Kasey Coakley, Kaleb Whaley and Sean Swanson had two each and Kannon Coakley drove in three runs for Maquoketa (10-9) in the opener. In the nightcap, Payton Mangler and Whaley both doubled and drove in a run for the Cardinals.
Bellevue Marquette 15, East Buchanan 4 — At Winthrop, Iowa: Evan Scott went 3-for-4, Cam Templeton had two hits, and the Mohawks got four RBIs from Zach Templeton, three from Christian Prull and two each from Brady Templeton and Aza Berthel in the first-game win.
Maquoketa Valley 12-7, Easton Valley 3-4 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Wildcats got four hits from Tim Harmon and three each from Michael Schaul, Parker Sternhagen, Tony Offerman, Preston Roling and T.J. Cook in a 21-hit first game. In the nightcap, Sternhagen, Roling, Cook, Harmon and Toby Grimm had two hits each in a 13-hit outburst.
Northeast 5-10, Bellevue 0-1 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Cade Hughes allowed two hits in six innings for Northeast in the opener. The Comets (2-13) also had two hits against Sam Moraetes in the nightcap.
Clayton Ridge/Central 3, Lansing Kee 1 — At New Albin, Iowa: Clayton Ridge/Central beat Kee for the first time since 2016 with the win in the opener. Brandon Thiese went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Drake Ostrander and Elliot Kelly chipped in two hits each. In the nightcap, Kee’s Dalton Dibert and Jonah Reinke combined for a six-inning two-hitter.
Lisbon 12, Edgewood-Colesburg 4 — At Lisbon, Iowa: The Vikings collected nine hits but dropped to 5-10 with the Tri-Rivers Conference loss. Lisbon moved to 13-7.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Monticello 3, Worthington 1 —At Worthington, Iowa: Kyle Wright tossed a complete-game five-hitter to lead Monticello to a quarterfinal win in the Worthington Tournament.
Key West 5, Dubuque Budweisers 0 — At Worthington, Iowa: Anthony Ruden struck out 17 in a seven-inning complete-game one-hitter to lead the Ramblers in the final first-round game of the Worthington Tournament on Monday night. Chad Crabill went 2-for-3 with and Randy Rosa collected two hits for Key West.