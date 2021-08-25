Back to normal has been a phrase thrown around a lot lately.
It’s for good reason.
Returning to the summer and fall routine can be more than beneficial. The Dubuque Senior football team’s moment came in a basement in Pella, Iowa.
It was there, at a team camp hosted by Central College that had been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, that the Rams found a little bit of normal.
“We had a late night in the basement of our dorm, just kind of team bonding. That brought us a lot closer as a team,” said Rams senior running back Tommy Williams. “Compared to last year, we were close as a team last year, but we didn’t get that opportunity to really bond in the preseason.”
The return is expected to pay dividends on the field, too. Last year, Senior began summer workouts in July only to be put on hold for two weeks because of COVID-19. As a result of the start-and-stop nature of the season, Rams coach Dale Ploessl said he didn’t think the team was quite as prepared for the season as in years past — something felt by teams across the state depending on their level of returning experience.
This summer so far? Completely different.
“It’s huge. It’s huge on two levels,” Ploessl said. “One, being able to get kids back in the weight room and start lifting again. It helps get them stronger, prevent injury, the whole thing. The conditioning standpoint, getting them to work as a team, running as a team, getting plays as a team, doing drills so they have a little bit better understanding of what’s going on on offense and defense before we get going.
“All of that is huge. It’s huge. And we missed most of that last year. The teams last year that were more experienced teams were in better shape at the beginning of the year than the teams that were having a lot of new guys. And I think that showed early, especially in some of the first games.”
Senior opened last year 1-2, losing on the road to Cedar Falls to open the season, then edging Cedar Rapids Prairie at home before a gut-wrenching loss to crosstown rival Hempstead in Week 3. The Rams won three of their final four regular-season games, but lost in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs and finished 4-4 — the third time in four seasons Senior has finished with a .500 or better record.
Despite losing talented starters across the board, the Rams do have key experience returning at critical positions.
Most notably in quarterback Jack Gilligan, back after throwing for 1,103 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.
“From an experience standpoint, knowledge of the game, you just can’t beat it. We’re real excited to get Jack back here for his senior year and we’re hoping he has a huge year for us,” Ploessl said. “He’s looked good so far. Games are always different, but just the amount of knowledge he has based on what’s going on right now is night and day compared to last year. Again, last year breaking in a new quarterback, very little time in the summer to work with him, it was a tough struggle to get going.”
Gilligan completed 55.8% of his passes (87 of 156) and ran for 238 yards and six touchdowns. He was intercepted eight times — but three of those came in his first start.
“Last year was a learning year. Sometimes I struggled out there and this year I’m hoping to clean some stuff up and really get things done,” Gilligan said. “I think one of the biggest things I learned last year was how to compete in close games. Last year we lost some of those close games and it’s really driven me this offseason to work hard and get better.”
The Rams’ first two losses last year were by a combined 12 points. They dropped a 28-17 decision to Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the first round of the playoffs at Dalzell. It was the fifth playoff appearance in program history, but left the team seeking its first postseason win since 1997.
“We think this team is a playoff team,” Williams said. “I know in the years past we’ve gone to the playoffs only to lose the first game. At Pella we talked about going, and not only going but winning a game in the playoffs and moving on, to keep getting closer to the state championship. Because that’s the ultimate goal.”