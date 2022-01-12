DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It may have taken more than three quarters to find them while marred in a defensive grinder, but Dyersville Beckman finally found clutch shots when it needed them most.
Padraig Gallagher and Logan Goedken scored seven points apiece in the fourth quarter, when the Trailblazers went on a pivotal 19-11 run to pull away from Mount Vernon, 39-29, on Tuesday night at Beckman High School.
“We work on our shots a lot, so we knew eventually they were going to fall,” Gallagher said. “We had some big makes from other guys, too. The whole team made a lot of big shots.”
Gallagher finished with 15 points and Goedken scored all 10 of his points in the second half as the Blazers improved to 8-2, 7-2 to remain atop the WaMaC Conference East Division.
“It wasn’t as cold today outside, and I’m not sure the guys didn’t realize that it wasn’t. It was a little frigid in the gym,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “We got great shots and they wouldn’t fall. Give both teams credit. Both teams really locked up defensively.”
Both programs are known for their tough defensive play this season, as Beckman is allowing an average of 44 points per game and Mount Vernon isn’t far behind in allowing just 45 points per contest. A game that was expected to be defensive delivered more than it bargained for.
Gallagher drilled a 3 to open the scoring, then Ryan Burchard converted in the paint for a 5-0 Beckman lead. Gallagher connected from downtown again, then Eli Kluesner came off the bench and hit a trey to push the Blazers’ lead to 11-4.
Mount Vernon (6-5, 5-3) slowly chipped away from there throughout a stout opening half. Gallagher made a pretty jumper in the paint on a jump stop, but the Mustangs won the second quarter, 6-4, to cut Beckman’s lead to 15-12 heading into the locker room at half.
“I’m proud of the guys. They buckled down and played defense,” Molony said. “That’s all you can do when the ball’s not going in. I thought what we did on the defensive end, that’s what mattered. It’s a win, and that’s what you have to focus on.”
The teams combined to shoot 11-for-36 from the field in the first half, as Beckman shot 6-for-17 and Mount Vernon went 5-for-19.
The Mustangs opened the third quarter on a 4-0 run to take their only lead of the game, 16-15, at the 6-minute mark. Goedken, at that point 0-for-4 from the field, swished a baseline trey for his first points of the game to give Beckman back the lead, 18-16. The Blazers clung to a 20-18 advantage heading to the fourth.
“When you’re playing a team like them, it’s going to be an ugly win because of the defense,” Goedken said. “Once we get the lead, we don’t stress it. We knew it would come in the second half. We made shots and played defense and blew it open like we thought we would.”
When Mount Vernon’s Ryan Naeve nailed a triple to cut Beckman’s lead to 22-21, the Blazers awoke with a 9-0 run. Gallagher answered the trey, then Logan Burchard hit a 3 in transition before Goedken’s slick take to the rim off a ball screen. Gallagher and Goedken each had another make from beyond the arc to extend the edge to 37-23 with 3 minutes to play.
“The confidence they have when they get going is something,” Molony said. “We’re a really good running team, and I think we got a little too sped up for three quarters. That fourth quarter, we have dynamic ballhandlers and dynamic shooters and it’s one of those things that once the net gets twinkled a little bit, everything seems to start falling and it snowballs.”
Beckman held Mount Vernon to 12-for-39 shooting from the field (31%) and forced 13 turnovers.
“(Assistant coach Dan) Correy pointed out that we kept them under 10 points in three quarters,” Gallagher said. “If you consistently do that, you’re going to win a lot of games.”