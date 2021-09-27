The college hockey development path always intrigued Lucas Ölvestad, even though few players in his homeland considered it a viable option.
The 19-year-old Stockholm traveled halfway around the world to Dubuque to pursue an opportunity that doesn’t exist back home. And last week, the Fighting Saints’ 6-foot-1, 179-pound left defenseman committed to play at traditional NCAA Division I powerhouse the University of Denver following his time in the United States Hockey League.
“College hockey has always been on my map,” Ölvestad said. “It’s not that popular back home because college hockey isn’t a thing in Sweden, but I always thought it would be a good way to go. I started watching a lot of college hockey games when I was younger, and Denver was one of the schools I just always followed.
“I’ve been a fan of theirs for a long time, and I’ve heard a lot of great things about the city and the area. I loved what they had to say about my game, too. They were one of the first schools to offer me, and the whole process was actually pretty simple. So, to be honest, the decision was pretty easy for me.”
It didn’t hurt that Denver junior goaltender Magnus Chrona grew up near Stockholm and helped in the recruiting process for David Carle, the Pioneers’ head coach since 2018 when former Dubuque head coach Jim Montgomery left for the National Hockey League.
College hockey will take Ölvestad down a much different path that his father, Jimmie, who played 111 NHL games over two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2001-03. Jimmie Ölvestad then played parts of two seasons in the American Hockey League before returning home to play 502 more games for Djurgardens at Sweden’s highest professional level.
Lucas Ölvestad’s uncle, Robin Jalkerud, also played professional in Sweden.
“Both of my parents have always pushed the academics back home, for me and my sister,” said Lucas Ölvestad, who carries dual citizenship because he was born in Tampa, Fla., in 2002. “My dad has followed college hockey as long as I have, so he’s a fan, too. He’s always told me how much getting the academic part while playing a high level of hockey for four years is a good thing.
“He had a lot of friends and teammates who played college hockey, too, so he heard a lot of great things about it. My parents let me make the decision, but they always said they thought it was a good way to go.”
After a stellar career in Djurgardens’ youth program, Lucas Ölvestad decided to leave home this fall to prepare for a college hockey opportunity. Dubuque general manager Kalle Larsson, a native of Goteborg, Sweden, selected him in the fifth round of the USHL Draft last spring.
“Lucas displays everything we stand for here in Dubuque,” Larsson said. “He’s a great player, but he’s also very dedicated to his off-ice habits. Those attributes will translate well to college hockey and allow him to have an immediate impact once he arrives at DU.”
Ölvestad represented his country this summer in Plymouth, Mich., at the World Junior Summer Showcase, a precursor to this winter’s World Junior Championships. In two regular-season games with Dubuque, he has contributed a pair of assists.
“If he stays the course he’s on, Lucas will be an impact freshman right when he gets there,” said Saints head coach Greg Brown, a former NHL defenseman who spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL’s New York Rangers after 14 years as an assistant coach at Boston College. “He has such great feet, so the jump up in speed to college hockey won’t be a hard transition for him.
“He can skate and he thinks the game very well, so I can see him making the adjustment right away. It won’t be a matter of just surviving college hockey, he’ll have an opportunity to be an impact player.”
The Pioneers have qualified for the NCAA’s Frozen Four in three of the past six seasons. Denver also has established itself as a top college developer of talent for the next level.
“It’s a good thing that they develop players for the pros, but I’m actually more focused on doing the whole four years and getting a degree,” Ölvestad said. “That’s the plan right now.”
And Dubuque fits well in that plan. Two of his current teammates — forward Tristan Lemyre and goaltender Paxton Geisel — have already committed to Denver.
“It’s important to me to develop the right habits for when I go to Denver, like learning more about the culture and the language,” said Ölvestad, who speaks fluent English. “We have a really good team here, and I think we can go pretty far. Playing competitive hockey on a really good team is only going to prepare me for the hockey part of going to Denver.
“It helps that there are so many good people — like Coach Brown and (defensive assistant) Coach (Evan) Dixon — around me here, helping prepare me for Denver.