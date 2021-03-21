SECOND TEAM
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN • SENIOR •GUARD
Breakdown: A sharp-shooting senior who averaged 15.3 points per game for a Trailblazers squad that came just one win shy of their first-ever state tournament berth. She was a unanimous WaMaC Conference first-team selection and an IGCA Southeast all-district selection.
SHULLSBURG • SENIOR • GUARD
Breakdown: The senior leader of the Miners did a little bit of everything this year. She averaged 11.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and was second on the team in 3-point field goals made. She was the Player of the Year in the Six Rivers West.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY • SENIOR • GUARD
Breakdown: Imler averaged 14 points per game, and was named Tri-Rivers West Player of the Year, first team all-conference, Class 2A IGCA first-team all-state, IPSWA first-team all-state, IGCA all-district Southeast Region, and made the all-tournament team at state.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY • SENIOR • FORWARD
Breakdown: Tucker was named to the Tri-Rivers West first-team all-conference, IGCA Class 2A all-state third team, IPSWA all-state second team, IGCA all-district Southeast Region, and to the all-tournament team in Des Moines. She averaged 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY • SENIOR • FORWARD
Breakdown: The third member of Maquoketa Valley’s senior leaders. Whittenbaugh was named to the Tri-Rivers West all-conference first team, the IGCA all-state second team, IPSWA all-state first team and IGCA all-district Southeast Region. She averaged 12.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Class 2A state runner-up Wildcats.
THIRD TEAM
CASCADE • JUNIOR • GUARD
Breakdown: The scrappy Cougars’ point guard will do just about anything to help her team. She averaged 12.9 ppg, but at only 5-foot-6, led her team in rebounds with 8.8 per game. She also was a fierce defender, averaging 2.6 steals per game. Hoffman was named to the River Valley Conference Elite Team and the IGCA all-district Southeast Region.
WESTERN DUBUQUE • FRESHMAN • GUARD
Breakdown: While WD endured some growing pains this season, Koerperich is truly an emerging superstar. The freshman was named to the all-MVC Mississippi Division first team, IGCA all-district Northeast Region and averaged 14 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 2.9 assists per game. This do-it-all point guard will be fun to watch in coming years.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT • SENIOR • GUARD
Breakdown: King was the Eagles’ floor general who would steady the offense, but also be willing to dive into the stands after a loose ball. She landed on the MVC Mississippi Division all-conference second team and averaged 12.1 points and 3.5 steals per game while leading her team to state during her senior season.
FENNIMORE • SENIOR • GUARD
Breakdown: Fennimore’s senior superstar led them to the brink of a state tournament berth with a sectional final loss to Mineral Point. She was a first-team all-conference SWAL selection, averaging 16.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game.
BELLEVUE • SENIOR • CENTER
Breakdown: Paulsen was simply an interior beast for the Comets, leading the team in points (12.1), rebounds (7.7), steals (2.3) and blocks (4.3). The senior was a unanimous selection to the River Valley Conference Elite Team.
FOURTH TEAM
CASCADE • SOPHOMORE • GUARD
Breakdown: This sharp-shooting sophomore can put up points in a hurry. She led the Cougars with 15.8 points per game and would let it fly from downtown, with 41 triples on the year. Lux was named to the River Valley Conference first team.
GALENA • SENIOR • GUARD
Breakdown: Noble was a unanimous selection to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference first team and a Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week for her 33-point performance, which included 10 3-pointers, against Stockton on March 5.
LANCASTER • SENIOR • GUARD
Breakdown: Kelly led Lancaster with 14.4 points per game and was a threat from the perimeter, sinking 62 from downtown. The senior was named to the all-SWC first team.
MINERAL POINT • SENIOR • GUARD
Breakdown: The all-SWAL first-teamer was a consistent scorer (10.4 ppg) and rebounder (4.6 rpg) for a Pointers team that narrowly missed out on a state title.
PLATTEVILLE • SOPHOMORE • GUARD
Breakdown: Nies led the Hillmen in points (14.5 ppg), assists (4.2 apg) and steals (2.9 spg) and made the all-SWC first team.