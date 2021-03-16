Matthew Kiernan took his sister down, then delivered a finishing punch.
Kiernan was in the middle of testing for his black belt, but couldn’t help having a little fun.
He looked up, smiled at his family watching nearby, and playfully delivered a few more fake blows to Danielle’s head.
Several minutes later, Kiernan was beaming as Master Ben Springer tied a new belt around his waist.
“I’m feeling awesome,” said Kiernan, 22.
Darn right he was. He had just become the 90th martial artist promoted to black belt at Springer’s Martial Arts Academy since its 1998 opening. He is Springer’s first black belt with Down Syndrome.
“I have thrown a lot of challenges at him. I don’t treat him any differently than any other student and he has stepped up,” said Springer, a seventh-degree black belt who works as a nurse in behavioral health at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “He faces the challenge and he succeeds. He is a true martial artist. He is disciplined, dedicated and respectful.”
Kiernan started training at Springer’s in 2012 and through his dedication soon began rising through the ranks.
“The sign out there says a black belt is a white belt that never gave up. And that’s all it is teaching,” Springer said. “Martial arts for me, the way I want to teach it to the families we have — it’s very family oriented — is to teach the children don’t give up. You’re going to face some challenges, but you have to work through it, you’re going to be stronger for it and you’ll get confidence to face the next challenge.
“That’s what the ranking system does. Each one is kind of like a grade level that they have to go up, and the higher they go, the more that they have to learn. Matthew struggled with that at first, but now his retention is really good.”
And now, Springer said, is when the real learning begins. Once black belt is attained, the progression to the next level — from first-degree, or dan, to second degree and beyond — is measured in years not months.
Springer pointed to the seven stripes on his black belt. The journey from the fourth stripe to a fifth took 11 years. He added the sixth stripe 8 years after that and earned his seventh another 7 years after that. He soon will test for an eighth stripe and a promotion to Grand Master.
“If you keep up, it becomes a life-long journey,” he said.
Kiernan must wait at least two years before he can test for the next stripe on his belt. But the next part of his journey is now underway. Springer already has Kiernan teach parts of classes.
“He’s out of his comfort zone, but he does it. That’s how you grow, and it gives him self-confidence that he can do this,” Springer said. “He’s got this, and he’s got the best sense of humor. Everybody loves him. And he does great.”
Kiernan said he’s looking forward to doing more forms and teaching. And he’d recommend that others try martial arts for three reasons.
“Be healthy, be helpful and being nice,” he said.