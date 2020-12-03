A capsule look at the Dubuque girls high school bowling season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Theresa Cheever (7th season)
Last season — Iowa Class 3A regional champions, seventh place at state tournament.
Returning letterwinners — Beth Johll (sr., 171.21 average), Erin Langel (jr., 187.83), Zoe Schultz (jr., 178.92), Libby Leach (soph., 179.32), Kirsten Mitchell (sr., 151.25), Emily Mueller (sr.), Erika Rohner (sr.).
Outlook — The Mustangs return a strong nucleus, led by first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference performer Langel and second-teamers Schultz and Leach. Schultz is coming off a stellar offseason in which she won the fall version of the Sedona Staffing Services Jr. Big 10 at Cherry Lanes. After reaching state as somewhat of an underdog last season, Hempstead has the depth to again contend for a berth at state.
SENIOR
Coach — Peggy Pregler-Leibfried (1st season)
Last season — Second at Iowa Class 3A regional meet
Returning letterwinners — Abriana Berwanger (sr., 171.36), Emma Clancy (sr., 173.32), Brooke Poll (jr., 150.77), Ella Pregler (jr., 160.09), Morgan Bettcher (soph., 169.50), Jaquelyn Hochrein (soph., 141.0).
Promising newcomers — Ciara Pregler (fr.), MacKenzie Lang (fr.).
Outlook — The Rams return all six bowlers from a squad that missed an at-large invitation to the Class 3A state tournament by only 20 pins. Clancy finished second individually at regionals and finished 12th at state. After the high school season, Bettcher edged Clancy in the finals of the spring Sedona Staffing Services Jr. Big 10.
WAHLERT
Coach — Tom Kramer (13th season) and Paul Gregory
Last season — Iowa Class 1A regional champions, fourth place at state tournament
Returning veterans — Lola Grap (sr., 162.90 average), Jamie Vondra (jr., 137.35), Abbie Beutin (sr., 150.67), Hannah Busch (sr., 130.06), Natalie Kelzer (jr., 134.08).
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return five of the six bowlers who won the regional tournament at Cherry Lanes and took fourth at state at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. Busch led the team at state with a 13th-place finish, and Kelzer took 14th place. Grap won the regional tournament at Cherry and will earn her fourth varsity letter with the program this winter. That experience has Wahlert poised to make another run at state.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Larry Knipper (1st season)
Last season — The Bobcats finished eighth in the state, regardless of class, in total pinfall but fell just short of the Class 2A state tournament.
Returning veterans — Kirsten Butcher (soph., 184.30 average), Sara Horsfield (sr., 183.92), Sam Neuses (jr., 170.13).
Promising newcomers — Brooklyn Neyens (jr.), Brenna Neyens (jr.), Gabrielle Fagerlind (jr.), Baylee Neyens (fr.).
Outlook — Knipper replaces Kay Heiberger, who retired at the end of last season after leading the Bobcats to five state tournament berths. Heiberger and her husband, Al, built the WD program from scratch in 2007. This year’s Bobcats squad features seven girls who expect to battle for spots in the daily lineup.