Aaron Savary didn’t know what to expect when he reported to the Waterloo Bucks following his freshman season at the University of Iowa.
He figured it out in a hurry.
The former Dubuque Wahlert all-state pitcher shook off a rough outing in his first start to become an all-star in the summer collegiate Northwoods League. He will join three of his teammates in the showcase event Tuesday night in Bismarck, N.D.
Recommended for you
“The competition in the Northwoods League is nothing to be slept on, so to have the opportunity to go out there every day and prove myself as an all-star gives me a lot of confidence going into the upcoming season at Iowa,” Savary said. “Now I know I have legit stuff to do it, and it’s all a matter of having the right mindset to see if I can truly succeed in future endeavors at the next level.”
The Northwoods League features elite NCAA Division I players from around the country competing in an everyday setting that replicates the professional minor leagues. Teams use wooden bats to give pro scouts an accurate read on hitters as well as pitchers.
Savary allowed five runs on six hits in five innings in a 9-0 loss to league-leading Willmar in his first start of the season June. 9. But, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound right-hander regrouped to post a 2-2 record with a 4.43 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings over nine appearances. He has allowed 1.55 walks plus hits per inning pitched.
“It levels the playing field a little that they made it a wooden-bat league, but these are still legit college hitters and facing them every night is a challenge,” said Savary, who turned 19 earlier this month. “But that has made me a better pitcher overall, because I know I can’t leave mistakes out over the plate like I used to be able to do in high school and get away with it.
“It’s a completely different story now. You have to adjust to hitters’ tendencies. In high school, you see a lot of pull-happy hitters who want to go deep, and you could put them away with off-speed stuff. Here, they’re going to do anything to try to get on base. You have to do a lot of scouting on the hitters, because you know they’re doing a lot of scouting on you. I’ve made a lot of adjustments from that first start, and I’ve made myself a lot better because I understand how good the competition is and how I have to attack it.”
In addition to facing elite-level competition, the Bucks’ schedule allows Savary the opportunity to follow a University of Iowa offseason strength and conditioning program that will prepare him for the Hawkeyes’ fall practices. Waterloo’s roster includes 18 pitchers, including Dubuque Senior grad and Clarke University all-American Johnny Blake on a limited basis.
“Most freshmen don’t have an everyday role in a four-year situation, so getting them out in the summer and having them pitch on a regular basis is a huge avenue for growth for them,” said Iowa associate head coach Marty Sutherland, a Cascade, Iowa, native. “They’re kind of ambushed with so much information as a young guy in a four-year program. The summer situation allows them to get away from us and utilize the things they learned with us and apply it maybe a little better than if we were around them all the time.
“It’s a huge growth opportunity, especially that summer between their freshman and sophomore year. A lot of times, they come back and it’s like they’re a totally different guy. That’s the hope you have with sending them off that first summer. I can’t say that I’m surprised at all that Aaron made the all-star team, because he had pockets of doing a really nice job out of the bullpen for us at Iowa.”
Behind one of the nation’s best pitching staffs, Iowa tied a program record with 44 wins, finished third in the Big Ten Conference with a 15-8 record and reached the conference tournament championship game. The Hawkeyes made their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017 and won two games at the Terre Haute Regional.
Iowa ranked second nationally in hits allowed per nine innings (6.74), fifth in strikeouts per nine innings (10.9), 11th in earned run average (4.19), and 12th in shutouts (6). Brody Brecht finished the season with 109 strikeouts, the second-most in program history, while leading the country with 4.32 hits allowed per nine innings. Marcus Morgan ranked third national with 5.23 hits per nine.
As a staff, the Hawkeyes led the conference in nearly every category, including ERA (4.19), strikeouts (630), shutouts (6), and batting average against (.208). The 630 strikeouts set a program record.
Savary impressed former Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund and current pitching coach Sean McGrath to carve a niche for himself on that loaded staff. He finished third on the team with a 3.22 ERA and fifth with a 1.31 WHIP and 12 appearances. Savary did not receive a decision but struck out 25 batters, walked 12, hit four batters and posted a .210 opponents’ batting average in 22 1/3 innings.
Freshmen typically don’t receive opportunities to pitch a lot at Division I Power 5 schools, especially with older teammates taking advantage of extra eligibility from the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was a challenge, but I was able to capitalize on my opportunities when I got them,” Savary said. “I’m proud of that accomplishment in my first year of college, but it’s just a start. I have a lot of work still ahead of me, and I’m excited to see what next year will bring me.
“Getting a feel for the Big Ten and seeing guys from other Power 5 conferences in summer ball has been huge for my development. The transition from high school to college ball is really tough, but getting my feet wet right away and figuring out what I need to do to be successful at this level is a huge thing.”
Brecht and Morgan figure to be locks for two of the Hawkeyes’ three weekend starting slots next season. But Iowa will have to replace three key arms — Jared Simpson, Ty Langenberg and Will Christophersen — who signed with Major League Baseball organizations this summer, opening up opportunities for Savary to fill a bigger role in the spring.
“Aaron’s like a Swiss Army knife because he could handle that third weekend starting spot or the back end pieces of the bullpen that we also lose,” Sutherland said. “The biggest thing is getting stronger in the weight room so he can sustain velocity and handle the rigors of a bigger workload. That’s something he’s working on this summer so he can be in the mix for a weekend role.”