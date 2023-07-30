savs
Buy Now

University of Iowa freshman right-hander Aaron Savary, a former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater, earned a spot in the Northwoods League All-Star Game to be held Tuesday night in Bismarck, N.D.

 University of Iowa

Aaron Savary didn’t know what to expect when he reported to the Waterloo Bucks following his freshman season at the University of Iowa.

He figured it out in a hurry.

Recommended for you