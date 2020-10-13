Three area teams made the cut for the final Iowa Associated Press prep football poll of 2020.
Dubuque Hempstead (6-1), winner of five straight games, garnered 63 points and moved up one spot to No. 6 in the Class 4A rankings released Monday.
The Mustangs, who have a bye in the first-round of the 4A playoffs this week, shared the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division championship with No. 7-ranked Iowa City West (4-0).
West Delaware (7-1) held steady at No. 8 in the Class 3A rankings while Edgewood-Colesburg maintained its hold on the No. 4 spot in Class A.
Cascade (5-2) received one vote in the Class 1A poll.
Southeast Polk (4A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A), Williamsburg (2A), Odebolt-Arthur/Battle Creek-Ida Grove (1A), Grundy Center (A) and Don Bosco (8-player) held on to the top spot in their respective classifications.
Grundy Center, the defending Class A state champion, is coached by former Dubuque Wahlert coach Travis Zajac.