Jordan Bohannon was the rising star in the Iowa basketball program.
But that was before a pair of hip surgeries relegated him to sideline duty, coaching up his teammates outside of the spotlight as he rehabilitated and worked toward a return to the lineup.
A year removed from his second surgery, the former Linn-Mar standout is ready to resume his role at the center of the Hawkeyes’ offense at a pivotal time for the program. Iowa is ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll and returns seven players with starting experience — including the reigning Big Ten Conference player of the year in Luka Garza.
“It feels really good mentally knowing the hills I had to climb these last 12 to 16 months,” said Bohannon, a 6-foot-1 senior guard who already holds the program record for made 3-pointers. “For me to get to this point it makes me feel happy of the work I’ve put in and how hard it had me work to really get to this point back on the floor. Going forward, I just need to keep working hard and keep helping this team any way I can.”
Despite undergoing his first hip surgery earlier in 2019, Bohannon averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 rebounds while playing in 10 games during the 2019-20 season. He underwent season-ending surgery on Dec. 19.
His time on the bench has only improved his game, too. Bohannon said he used his convalescence to mentor younger guards CJ Fredrick and Joe Toussaint.
“I think that kind of helped me get vocally better as a teammate on the court,” he said. “I know I can be more of a coach this year. I think that’s definitely beneficial for me and going forward I think that’s going to help the team a lot, me kind of being that coach on the court.”
It will certainly help a team with conference and national championship aspirations to have a shooter on the floor like Bohannon.
He needed just three seasons to break the program record for 3-pointers (285), and he’s just the sixth Hawkeye ever to register 1,000 points and 500 assists in a career.
Bohannon averaged 11.6 points per game for his career. He’s also one of the nation’s top free-throw shooters, having tied Chris Street’s program record for consecutive makes while shooting 88.8% from the stripe over four seasons.
“To have someone who can shoot the ball and have the ability to make plays off the bounce like he does, it’s going to spread the floor more and get other guys shots, open up Luka a little more,” Fredrick said. “It’s going to be really tough to guard all five of us on the court at the same time.”
Bohannon is a bit of a statistical anomaly, too, in that he shoots better from 3-point range (40% on 712 attempts) for his career than he does overall from the floor (38.9% on 1,019 attempts). He shot a career-best 42.3% overall in 2017-18 while hitting on 96 of 223 attempts from beyond the arc (43.1%).
Iowa shot 35% from 3-point range as a team last season.
“It just creates another extremely deep threat from 3,” Iowa forward Joe Wieskamp said. “You guys know how good of a shooter he is and his range. It’s just going to allow more opportunities for all of us. Joe Toussaint is a really great player, but I don’t think teams really respected his 3-point shot. So having Jordan out there is going to just create a new dimension to our team and I think allow for more spacing for all of us.”
Bohannon’s unselfishness running the point could be the key to unlock Iowa’s full potential. In a 2019 game against Minnesota, Bohannon attempted just four shots and didn’t score a point, but had a career-high 10 assists as the Hawkeyes won, 72-52.
“If I don’t need to score and I have 15 assists then so be it,” he said. “If that’s what we need to do to win, I’m OK with that.”