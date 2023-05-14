05252022-dyersvillevsreginasoccer3-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Beckman Catholic’s Matthew Florence (left) and Hunter Douglas celebrate after beating Iowa City Regina in an Iowa Class 1A substate final last season in Dyersville, Iowa. The teams could potentially meet once again with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

The Iowa boys soccer postseason kicks off for the smallest two classes on Monday, with the larger two classes set to open on Tuesday.

Here is a capsule look at brackets with area teams that open the postseason on Monday:

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.