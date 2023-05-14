The Iowa boys soccer postseason kicks off for the smallest two classes on Monday, with the larger two classes set to open on Tuesday.
Here is a capsule look at brackets with area teams that open the postseason on Monday:
CLASS 2A
SUBSTATE 3
Monday’s quarterfinals — Maquoketa vs. Dubuque Wahlert at Independence, 5:30 p.m.; West Delaware at Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, May 22 semifinals — Wahlert/Maquoketa winner at Decorah; West Delaware/Independence winner at Center Point-Urbana
Wednesday, May 24 final — Semifinal winners, at highest seed
Wahlert leaders — Alex Eisbach (2 goals, 5 assists, 9 points); Connor Walsh (3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points); Ted Kann (2 goals, 4 points); Nathan Schiesl (1 goal, 1 assist, 3 points); Chris Schmitt (27 goals allowed, 72 saves)
Maquoketa leaders — Nolan Ehlinger (7 goals, 14 points); Cameron Tracy (2 goals, 2 assists, 6 points); Dalton Miller (1 goal, 2 points); Cole Koob (1 assist, 1 point); Samuel Knotts (45 goals allowed, 298 saves)
West Delaware leaders — Garrett Taylor 39 goals allowed, 85 saves); Maddox Lott (30 goals, 72 saves)
Outlook — Wahlert suffered some bumps during the regular season, but is capable of beating anyone in the bracket after playing in the mostly Class 4A Mississippi Valley Conference. The Golden Eagles lost to potential semifinal opponent Decorah, 6-4, on May 1. Wahlert and Maquoketa have not played since the Eagles earned a 6-0 decision in 2012. Maquoketa stumbled in the regular season while playing in the River Valley Conference, arguably the state’s top small-school soccer league, but will try to play the role of spoiler in the substate tournament. West Delaware will try to find an offensive spark in the postseason after going scoreless in the regular season.
CLASS 1A
SUBSTATE 2
Monday’s quarterfinals — Clayton Ridge vs. Postville at North Fayette Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at North Fayette Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, May 22 semifinals — G-H-V/North Fayette Valley winner at Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Clayton Ridge/Postville winner at Denver
Wednesday, May 24 final — Semifinal winners, at highest seed
Clayton Ridge leaders — Jace Fassbinder (6 goals, 1 assist, 13 points); Kylar Millard (4 goals, 4 assists, 12 points); Jesus Tabora-Lara (4 goals, 8 points); Daniel Tabora-Lara (2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points); Caden Strader (36 goals allowed, 95 saves)
Outlook — The Eagles enter their third postseason with hopes of capturing the program’s first postseason victory. Clayton Ridge can take some confidence into its opener after defeating Postville, 1-0, in the season opener. The Eagles did not face potential semifinal opponent Denver this season. Among other teams in the bracket, Clayton Ridge lost to North Fayette Valley, 5-0.
SUBSTATE 3
Monday’s quarterfinals — Cedar Valley Christian at Bellevue Marquette, 4:30 p.m.; Cascade at Bellevue, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 22 semifinals — Cascade/Bellevue winner at Waterloo Columbus; Marquette/Cedar Valley winner at Hudson
Wednesday, May 24 final — Semifinal winners, at highest seed
Cascade leaders — Tyson Hill (3 goals, 6 assists, 12 points); Justin Pry (3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points), Charlie Thole (3 goals, 6 points), Juan Alvarado (2 goals, 4 points); Troy Lehman (36 goals allowed, 83 saves)
Bellevue leaders — Spencer Abbot (5 goals, 2 assists, 12 points); Ben Meyer (3 goals, 3 assists, 9 points); Hunter Putman (3 goals, 2 assists, 8 points); Gavin Roling (3 goals, 1 assist, 7 points); Brody Recker (46 goals allowed, 101 saves)
Bellevue Marquette leaders — Eli Scott (6 goals, 1 assist, 13 points); Evan Scott (3 goals, 5 assists, 11 points); Isaac Brinker (4 goals, 1 assist, 9 points); Trevor Klein (4 goals, 8 assists); Koen Roeder (3 goals allowed, 27 saves); Caden Kettmann (4 goals allowed, 31 saves)
Outlook — Bellevue is entering its first postseason as a standalone program and will face a familiar foe in the first round after defeating Cascade, 3-2, on April 21. Cascade is 1-1 in its previous two postseason appearances. Marquette makes it three area teams in the substate seeking their first trips to the state tournament. The Mohawks routed Cedar Valley Christian, 7-2, on Saturday. None of the area teams have played potential future opponents Waterloo Columbus or Hudson this season.
SUBSTATE 4
Monday’s quarterfinals — Highland vs. Clinton Prince of Peace at Monticello, 5:30 p.m.; Tipton at Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, May 22 semifinals — Monticello/Tipton winner at Iowa City Regina; Highland/Prince of Peace winner at Beckman Catholic
Wednesday, May 24 final — Semifinal winners, at highest seed
Beckman leaders — Matthew Florence (16 goals, 4 assists, 36 points); Jake Schmidt (9 goals, 5 assists, 23 points); Luke Schieltz (7 goals, 8 assists, 22 points); Dylan Recker (7 goals, 4 assists, 18 points); Trent Arens (3 goals, 6 assists, 12 points); Adam Wedewer (13 goals allowed, 39 saves); Hunter Douglas (3 goals allowed, 16 saves)
Outlook — Beckman Catholic and Iowa City Regina seem destined to renew their postseason rivalry nearly a decade after a series of run-ins at the state tournament. The Trailblazers are trying to make consecutive trips to the state tournament after ending a three-season drought (plus the 2020 pandemic season). Regina won this year’s regular-season matchup, 2-1. Beckman beat the Regals, 1-0, in last year’s substate final.
