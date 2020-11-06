Clarke University Athletic Director Curt Long announced on Friday that the university is opting out of the remainder of the Pride’s 2020 football season.
“We appreciate the efforts by our players, coaching staff, and athletic trainers to keep health and safety with COVID-19 protocols at the forefront throughout the season,” Long said in a press release. “With several postponed games during the season, we have run out of dates to complete the conference schedule without having to play into December. Currently, we have students coming out of quarantine, and with the rising number of COVID cases in our city, we want to provide as much safety as possible.”
Clarke had previously committed to going online after Thanksgiving, reducing the number of students on campus and increasing the university’s ability to keep its campus safe. The Pride informed the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the Heart of America Athletic Conference of the decision on Thursday.
Clarke football coach Miguel Regalado shared the news with his team on Friday afternoon.
“From the moment this team reported to camp, we've dealt with unprecedented obstacles and hurdles,” Regalado said in the release. “I'm very proud of the way we adjusted, adapted, and overcame all season long. Without spring football or any type of summer strength and conditioning, the amount of improvement we showed from year one to year two is incredible.
“I'm honored to work at an institution that is willing to make tough decisions but does so with caution and with its student-athletes' welfare in mind and at the forefront.”
Earlier this week, the NAIA decided that athletes' participation in the 2020 fall or winter sports will not count toward their eligible seasons. This allows student-athletes to use their eligibility to participate in full uninterrupted seasons in the future.
Clarke finished the 2020 season with a 2-3 mark, posting wins over MidAmerica Nazarene and Graceland University.