Loras isn’t a stranger to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
It just hasn’t been kind.
The Duhawks get a chance to turn that around after a 1-0 victory over Fontbonne in the opening round of the Division III national tournament on Friday at the Rock Bowl.
Ninth-ranked Loras (19-0-1) won its 16th straight match and improved to 4-0 in the first round of the NCAA tournament under coach Matt Pucci. The Duhawks advanced to a second round match against Calvin (14-3-1) at 3 p.m. today back in the Rock Bowl.
Loras is 0-3 in the second round of the tournament under Pucci and has reached the Sweet 16 just three times in program history (2003, 2010, 2012). The Duhawks have never advanced to the Elite Eight.
“A couple of those rounds have been challenging. It always is,” Pucci said. “There’s what, 430 (Division III) schools in the country and now there’s 32. There’s no weak teams in the field to begin with, let alone as you start knocking off the next round.”
The Duhawks beat Fontbonne for the second time during its current winning streak. Loras’ only non-win was a 1-1 draw against then-No. 4 Washington (Mo.) on Sept. 11 in St. Louis. The Duhawks beat Fontbonne, 3-1, the following day and have won each match since.
The Griffins (15-3-2) were unbeaten in 16 matches since the first loss to Loras.
“The main focus is that we’ve changed a lot and they’ve changed a lot from the first time we saw them,” said Loras’ Emily Perhats, who scored the game’s only goal. “Just being able to play another team again and win for the second time is amazing.”
Loras brought heavy pressure from the opening kick and it paid off early.
Fontbonne goalkeeper Mary Beers mishandled a corner kick and the ball bounced loose inside the 18-yard box before finding the foot of Perhats, who tucked it through the defense and into the net for a 1-0 lead just 2 minutes and 18 seconds into the match.
“I just saw the ball lying at my feet,” Perhats said.
Payton McDonnell collected her Division III-leading 20th assist of the season.
The Griffins nearly had an immediate answer.
Fontbonne’s Krystal Kohenskey had the ball and Loras goalkeeper Kyndal Kells was on the ground just minutes later, but couldn’t quite angle enough away from the onrushing defender to get a shot on the net.
Loras nearly doubled its lead with 16 minutes left in the half as Brynn Jacobi flicked a header toward goal, but right at the keeper. She fired a shot from distance 2 minutes later that froze the keeper, but traveled wide of the mark.
The Duhawks had another prime chance as Jacobi headed the ball forward, but the subsequent one-time header by Ryleigh O’Brien just missed the mark with 8:40 left in the half.
Kells made a diving save with 1:15 left in the half, then added another spectacular save of a point-blank shot from Kierstyn Weaver a minute later.
“We had to play the rest of the game still, obviously,” Perhats said. “Without scoring again, it was just kind of play defense, and we came out with the win. That’s all we can ask for.”
Fontbonne was whistled for nine fouls in the first half and 14 total. The Duhawks outshot the Griffins, 13-7, and held a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.
Kells finished with four saves for Loras’ 13th clean sheet of the season.
“It was a very scrappy game, both on Fontbonne’s side and on our side,” Perhats said. “I felt like we kept composure and we didn’t let them get in our heads or anything. Overall, we just played a good game together and we got through the adversity of the weather as well.”