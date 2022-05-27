PEOSTA, Iowa — It will forever reign as one of the most iconic plays in Iowa Hawkeye football history.
The Catch.
Drew Tate’s 56-yard, last-second touchdown pass to Warren Holloway to take down Nick Saban’s mighty LSU Tigers in the 2005 Capital One Bowl is etched in Hawkeye lure.
“Everybody is focused on that last play and that last minute, but the miracle, really, of the whole game, is that we were in the game,” said Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz, who was a keynote speaker Thursday at the Dubuque County I-Club golf outing at Thunder Hills Golf & Country Club. “(LSU) had such a talented team, they were really good. I don’t mind telling you, I was a little worried when I saw (LSU’s) film. Our guys did a great job keeping us in the game.”
Ferentz said that 17-plus years later, Hawkeye fans still remind him of that unforgettable moment.
“That play will go down in history,” said Ferentz, entering his 24th season at the helm of the Hawkeyes. “Drew had great vision on that play, and to cap it off, it was Warren’s first touchdown catch. It’s like a Hollywood script.”
Tate, now an assistant football coach at Northern Iowa, was also present on Thursday.
“It’s really cool to be around all the Hawkeye fans and just hearing their story about where they were at when it happened,” Tate said. “When you meet someone from Iowa or a fan somewhere, they’ll tell you, ‘Oh, I was watching it here when you threw that pass.”
Tate made the trek from Cedar Falls at the urging of former Hawkeye teammate and roommate, Mike Elgin, a Western Dubuque grad. The former quarterback and offensive lineman estimated that Thursday’s outing was the first time the two have seen each other since 2008.
“I was telling Tate that when he gets here, we were going to re-enact that pass,” said Elgin. “Anytime we can get together as former teammates, that’s one of many stories we like to share, memories we like to talk about and relive those types of things.”
Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands and women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder joined Ferentz as the night’s keynote speakers. Athletic director Gary Barta and Gary Dolphin, the voice of the Hawkeyes, were also present, among many other former Iowa athletes.
“It’s great to be back in front of a live audience,” Dolphin said. “For the last two or three years with COVID, we didn’t have these events. Even worse, at Carver or Kinnick, there were no fans in the stands. It’s kind of a rebirth. Especially in this part of the state, people love coming out and socializing. It’s just good to be back.”
Brands commented on coaching former Western Dubuque state champion, Aaron Costello, who compiled a 39-12 career record at Iowa from 2018-2022.
“He was and still is essential to our program,” Brands said. “His legacy is felt. A great teammate, a great personality, a guy that cracks you up, but serious about wrestling. He checked all the boxes for us. We have nothing but good memories of him and good things to say about him. He was the best; he was a true team player.”
Brands said being able to interact with loyal Hawkeye fans is a welcome return to normal.
“The Hawk faithful are showing up to these events and I love it,” he said. “It means we’ve got good fans and I love that.”
Ferentz said that after his team climbed to No. 2 in the rankings last season and had championship aspirations for much of the season, he understands Hawkeye fans are eager to know what’s in store for the 2022-23 season.
“Every season is a new story and every team is a new story, but it’s all good, and I’m appreciative to be here where people do care,” Ferentz said. “Because I’ve been places where they don’t.”
