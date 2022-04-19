Barrett Bell set the tone on the mound, and Mitch Pomeroy did most of the damage at the plate.
The University of Dubuque thumped city rival Loras College, 12-1 in seven innings, on Tuesday at Petrakis Park to earn a split of their American Rivers Conference doubleheader. The Duhawks took the opener, 7-6.
Dubuque won two of three in the season series to improve to 18-12, 10-8 in the A-R-C, while Loras fell to 24-7, 8-7 A-R-C.
“We won all three against Central this weekend, and we wanted to keep it rolling today,” said Pomeroy, who went 3-for-4 in the first game and 4-for-5 in the nightcap. “After losing the first one, we knew we needed to get the split to at least win the series. It felt pretty good to bounce back.
“I was definitely seeing it well today. I was laying off pitchers’ pitches, getting good hitter’s counts and I was aggressive when I needed to be. When they made a mistake, I was able to capitalize on it.”
Bell, a junior right-hander from Galena, Ill., pitched five innings of two-hit ball to keep the Duhawks at bay. He struck out four and walked none before exiting due to a cramp.
“My fastball has some natural cut to it, and it was working pretty well all night, and my curve and change-up pretty much kept them off balance,” Bell said. “The offense put up some runs early, and that took some weight off my shoulders to go out to the bump and pitch for them. And they made some really nice plays behind me, which added to my confidence.”
The Spartans wasted no time in opening the scoring in the nightcap. Hayden Iacolucci led off the game with a walk and scored from first on Cole DeStefanis’ double to the left-centerfield gap for a 1-0 lead.
Two innings later, Dubuque stretched the lead to 3-0 with a two-out rally. DeStefanis reached on a hit batsman, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Kellen Mitchell’s base hit through the left side. Pomeroy then doubled to the left-centerfield fence to chase Mitchell home from first base.
The Spartans added two more runs in the top of the fourth without the benefit of a hit. Jake Cekander reached on a hit batsman and Max Snowden reached on an error before both moved up on an Iacolucci sacrifice bunt. Kyle Radi drove in the first run on a ground out, and Snowden scored on an overthrow on the same play to make it 5-0.
Mitchell led off the fifth with a walk and scampered home on Pomeroy’s triple to straightaway center, and Colton Pfeifer singled to left to extend the lead to 7-0.
Loras finally got on the scoreboard on the sixth, when Luke Fennelly singled up the middle and scored on Max Cullen’s double. But the Spartans cut down Cullen trying to stretch it into a triple, ending the threat.
Dubuque immediately answered. Parker Allen reached on an error and Cekander bunted for a single. Iacolucci and Kyle Radi followed with RBI singles that didn’t leave the infield to push the lead to 9-1.
Later in the inning, Mitchell drove in a run with a bases-loaded fly ball to left, and Pomeroy sliced a two-run double inside the right field line to give Dubuque a 12-1 cushion.
“Barrett really set the tone with five dominant innings and looked like he might pitch a complete game if he hadn’t hurt,” Dubuque coach Paul Wyczawski said. “And I can’t say enough about the way our hitters competed in that second game. We put up runs in five of the seven innings and executed some bunt plays, which was good to see.”
In the first game, Ryan Wohlers delivered the last clutch hit, a two-out, two-run single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh to lift Loras in a back-and-forth tilt.
Cullen reached on a hit batsman, Dylan Pardoe singled, and Wohlers laced a two-out, two-run single up the middle to account for the final margin.
“We did enough to stay in the game and hang around,” Wohlers said. “It felt good to come through. You always want to win that first game of a doubleheader, because it gives you a chance to get two. We just couldn’t get enough offense going in the second game.”
The Duhawks jumped to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Fennelly laced a double to the right-centerfield gap and came around to score on Danny Rogers’ two out single through the left side.
But Dubuque answered on the third pitch of the second inning. Pomeroy led off with his third home run of the season, a blast to left field.
Wohlers hit his fifth home run of the season to centerfield, Joe Egan legged out a two-out triple to center and scored on Fennelly’s base hit through the right side to make it 3-1.
Dubuque got right back to work in the fifth, when Snowden tripled to center and scored on Iacolucci’s ground out to shortstop to make it 3-2. Pomeroy hit a line drive that eluded diving first baseman Cullen to give the Spartans a 4-3 edge.
But the Duhawks quickly tied it in the bottom half. Fennelly led off with a double to left-center, took third on a Dakota Church bunt and scored the tying run on an Aiden Sullivan balk.
Loras regained the lead an inning later, when reliever Anthony Scanlon hit McCallum with a pitch then uncorked an errant pickoff attempt that moved McCallum to third. Egan delivered a one-out single to left field to put the Duhawks ahead, 5-4.
But Snowden belted a home run to left on a 2-0 count to pull the Spartans even again in the top of the seventh. It was his first homer in 26 games this season. Two out later, DeStefanis hit his second homer of the season, a no-doubter to left, to give Dubuque a 6-5 edge.