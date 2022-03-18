Clarke University’s Giana Michels shoots during a game against MidAmerica Nazarene at the Kehl Center in Dubuque earlier this season. The Pride take on Marian (Ind.) in the Sweet 16 round of the NAIA women’s national tournament today at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Marian stat leaders — Imani Guy (Sr., C, 16.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg), Ella Collier (Soph., G, 15.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Abby Downard (Sr., G, 12.6 ppg), Kinnidy Garrard (Jr., F, 9.7 ppg)
Outlook — While the third-seeded Pride surely aren’t getting ahead of themselves, the program has previously reached the Elite Eight twice in their latest run of success — Clarke qualified for the 2020 tournament, but it was canceled — and they’re hoping to make it three times in the quarterfinals today with a win over No. 2-seed Marian (Ind.). However, the Pride are 0-for-2 in their quest to reach the Final Four in having lost both of their previous trips to the national quarterfinals.
But first, to get there, the Pride will have to get past Marian University out of Indianapolis. The Knights are national tournament veterans, now making their seventh consecutive trip to the Sweet 16.
This game will mark the second meeting in history between the two schools. The two previously met on Nov. 9, 2013, with the Pride earning a 77-55 victory on a neutral court.
Defensively, the Pride will focus on Guy in the paint and Collier on the outside. Marian holds a balanced offense, much like Clarke, and this game figures to come down to the final possessions.
The winner of today’s game will meet the winner of No. 1 Westmont and No. 4 Central Methodist in the Elite Eight on Saturday at 6 p.m. Westmont eliminated the Pride in last year’s quarterfinal round, 91-68.