A few familiar faces, including the reigning champion and runner-up, highlight the eight-team field for the American Legion World Series.
Idaho Falls, Idaho, defeated Fargo, N.D., for the 2019 championship, and both teams advanced to the World Series after winning regional championships Sunday. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the entire 2020 American Legion season.
The World Series begins Thursday and runs through Tuesday at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C. Pool play games will air online on ESPN3, with the semifinals and championship game slated for ESPNU.
Shelby will be hosting the tournament for the 10th straight time, and the tournament dates to 1926. This season began with nearly 4,000 teams registered across the country.
A look at how the eight teams qualified for the Legion World Series:
STARS DIVISION
Central Plains Regional — Fargo, N.D., cruised to an 11-1 victory over Hopkins, Minn., in the championship game at Sioux Falls, S.D. Kobe Senn and Colten Alme had four hits apiece as Fargo pounded out 19 hits, and Alme pitched a six-hitter. It went 4-1 and outscored regional opponents, 23-19. Fargo is making its second straight trip to Shelby and finished second in the last World Series in 2019. This is the program’s third overall World Series berth.
Mid-Atlantic Regional — Ridge St. Mary’s, of Maryland, got a four-hitter from Allen Miller and a two-hit, three-RBI performance from Logan Brock in an 8-1 victory over Fuquay-Varina, N.C., in the regional final at Asheboro, N.C. Ridge went 5-0 and outscored its opponents, 30-16, at the regional to become the first Maryland team to qualify for the World Series since Mt. Airy in 2009. It won its first state championship this summer and will be making its first World Series appearance.
Southeast Regional — Tupelo, Miss., won two out of three games against Florence, S.C., at the Pelham, Ala., regional to advance to the World Series for the second time in program history. Tupelo won the final, 11-3, after Florence forced a winner-take-all game earlier on Sunday with a 9-5 decision. Tupelo went 5-1 and outscored its opponents, 59-39, to become the first Mississippi team to make it to the World Series since it also qualified in 2011.
Western Regional — Honolulu, Hawaii, edged League City, Texas, by a 4-3 count in the championship game in Fairfield, Calif., to advance to the World Series for the first time in program history. Honolulu went 5-0 and outscored opponents, 20-12. Ty Yukumato (8-for-14), Anthony Arecchi (7-for-16) and Erik Bell (6-for-14) led the regional in batting. It is the first Hawaiian team to qualify since 2015 and the fifth in state history.
STRIPES DIVISION
Great Lakes Regional — Midland Berryhill of Michigan rolled to a 10-1 victory over host Morgantown, W.Va., in the championship game on Sunday to finish 5-0 and outscore its regional opponents, 45-7. Max Coughlin and Blake Waibel combined on a three-hitter, and the offense got three hits and two RBIs from Al Warner, two hits and three RBIs from Trent Johnson and two hits and two RBIs from Al Money in the final. Midland has qualified for the World Series eight times since 2008, five times in the last seven years and 10 times overall.
Mid-South Regional — Dubuque County went 5-0 in Hastings, Neb., and scored a 3-1 victory over Cabot, Ark., in the championship game behind a complete-game, five-hit, nine-strikeout performance by Aaron Savary. The Minutemen outscored opponents, 37-21, and became the first Iowa team to qualify for the World Series since they reached Shelby in 2018. This is the second World Series appearance in program history for Dubuque County. Prior to 2018, Iowa hadn’t sent a representative to the World Series since 1986.
Northeast Regional — Breyden Clark delivered a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Beverly, Mass., to a 6-5 victory over Newport, R.I., in the championship game at Shrewsbury, Mass. Beverly went 4-1 at regionals and outscored its opponents, 33-18, to earn its first World Series bid and become the fourth straight Massachusetts team to represent the Northeast. Shrewsbury went in 2017 and 2019 and Braintree in 2018.
Northwest Regional — Idaho Falls, Idaho, is back to defend the 2019 World Series championship after going undefeated in the tournament at Gillette, Wyo., and beating Helena, Mont., by a 9-3 decision in the championship game. Nate Rose, Jephson McGwire, Ayson Webb, R.J. Woods, Chandler Robinson and Davin Luce had two hits each in a 15-hit attack in the final. Idaho Falls went 5-0 and outscored regional opponents, 34-18, for its third trip to the World Series. This is the fourth straight year an Idaho team has qualified for Shelby. Lewiston made it in 2017 and Meridian in 2018.