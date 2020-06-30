MAQUOKETA, Iowa — When Macey Kleitsch is on her game, she’s virtually unhittable.
She can also carry the load offensively for West Delaware if needed.
Kleitsch threw a one-hit shutout in the opener, then came back with 6 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in the night cap as the Hawks swept Maquoketa, 9-0 and 6-4, on Monday night at the Jack Marlowe Athletic Complex.
Kleitsch struck out 11 and faced just two batters over the minimum in the opener, then fanned seven more while allowing just three hits and one walk in the night cap.
“Over the last two years I’ve really gotten to watch her develop as a player and as a leader, more importantly,” West Delaware coach Tiffany Rave said. “Midway through last year I think we really started to see her shine as a leader and she just has a lot of confidence on the mound. She’s poised on the mound and she just gets it done.”
Kleitsch improved to 7-3 while lowering her ERA to 0.93. She has struck out 62 with only four walks in 82 1/3 innings.
Her batting average also dipped slightly despite going 4-for-8 at the plate. She drove in four runs after entering the day hitting at a blistering .588 clip (30-for-51). Only Fort Dodge’s Jalen Adams started the week with more hits (34) than Kleitsch.
“I’ve been working a lot on just thinking about hitting it hard somewhere and not trying to hit it far, if that makes any sense,” Kleitsch said. “Just put it on a line, hit hard groundballs, and just hit good pitches.”
After allowing a one-out single to Maquoketa shortstop Addie Bowman in the bottom of the first inning of Game 1, Kleitsch struck out seven of the next nine batters she faced, including five straight at one point. She also struck out the side in the fifth inning. A fourth-inning throwing error led to the Cardinals’ only other baserunner.
Kleitsch doubled home Eve Wedewer in the top of the first before courtesy runner Lexi Hartmann scored on Heather Heims’ double. Heims delivered another run-scoring double in the third inning, and one of the Cardinals’ five errors allowed another run to score.
Kleitsch drove home two more runs an inning later with her second double, and another run scored as she reached on an error in the sixth. Another error in the seventh allowed Leah Wegmann — who went 3-for-4 — to score, and Alivia Schulte’s squeeze bunt capped the scoring.
Frustrated offensively for seven innings, the Cardinals (2-14, 2-13 WaMaC Conference) erupted immediately in the second game, sending nine batters to the plate to open the night cap.
Tenley Cavanagh drew a bases-loaded walk from West Delaware starter Erin Mullen, and Elaina Hafner followed two batters later with an RBI single up the middle. Carley Cavanagh drove home two more runs with a single to right as the Cardinals surged to a 4-0 lead and prompted Rave to turn back to Kleitsch.
West Delaware (12-4, 12-2) nearly erased that lead a half-inning later. Wegmann scored on Mia Peyton’s ground out and the Hawks scored two more runs on passed balls before the Cardinals escaped with a lead intact.
“West Delaware is going to be tough, you’ve got to bring your ‘A’ game every time,” Maquoketa coach Sara Nelson said.
Wegmann’s blooper dropped in over the head of Bowman to bring home the tying run in the fifth. Kleitsch drove home the go-ahead run with a sac fly in the sixth. Heims followed with an RBI single to make it 6-4.