Both Bellevue high schools are making an appearance in the latest boys basketball rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Associated Press.
Bellevue (9-1) is rated No. 7 and Bellevue Marquette (11-0) is No. 10 in Class 1A, according to the IHSAA rankings that will determine postseason assignments later this season.
Dubuque Senior (9-0) is rated eighth in Class 4A. The Rams dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 in the newest Associated Press rankings, also released Monday.
Bellevue fell from No. 4 to No. 8 while Marquette made its debut in the AP poll at No. 9.
Maquoketa received six votes and was 12th among Class 3A teams. Dubuque Wahlert also received a vote in Class 3A.
Richland Center 51, Lancaster 49 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Hornets stung the Flying Arrows in the final seconds of their Southwest Wisconsin Conference clash.
Fennimore 42, Southwestern 37 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Golden Eagles rallied out of a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Wildcats.
Shullsburg 70, Cassville 50 — At Cassville, Wis.: The Miners pulled away in the second half to beat the Comets after leading, 30-21, at halftime.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Darlington 58, Lancaster 46 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds surged in the second half to beat the Flying Arrows in non-conference action.
Iowa-Grant 52, Benton 44 — At Benton, Wis.: Zoe Stluka scored 13 points, but the Zephyrs couldn’t climb out of a five-point halftime deficit.
Potosi/Cassville 65, Pecatonica 52 — At Potosi, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville beat Pecatonica in a Six Rivers Conference contest.
