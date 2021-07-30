IOWA CITY — Dubuque Hempstead ran into an offensive buzzsaw Thursday night.
Defending state champion Johnston pounded out 12 hits and scored in five of six innings to defeat the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division champions, 11-5, in the Iowa Class 4A state baseball quarterfinals at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus.
But, despite trailing throughout, the Mustangs never stopped competing.
Johnston (36-7) advanced to play Ankeny (32-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the second semifinal for the right to play in Saturday afternoon’s title game. Pleasant Valley (35-5) meets Cedar Rapids Prairie (33-8) at 5 p.m. in the first semifinal.
Hempstead ended its season at 30-11.
“Obviously, a lot of things didn’t go our way that game, but against a team like Johnston, you can never give up because they’ll just keep taking advantage of every mistake you make,” Hempstead shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer said. “We have a lot of strong guys in the dugout, and we knew we could keep fighting. We knew we could compete with them. The game wasn’t over until it was over, because we kept hanging in there with them.
“It shows a lot about our program, the guys we have and the culture we’ve built here. We’re always going to fight until the last out, and that’s the way we’re going to play.”
Johnston took advantage of eight hit batsmen to raise its Class 4A lead to an astounding 112 in 43 games this season. Hempstead also committed five errors but walked only one batter.
“We talked about having to play a clean game, and it was far from that,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “You take those things away, and we’re right in that ball game.
“We could have folded the tents real early, the way they came out of the chute. But our guys battled throughout the whole game. I’m proud of them for that.”
Johnston quickly opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning after leadoff man Ben Wilmes reached on a hit batsman. Wilmes stole second base and scored easily when cleanup man Michael Siemer lined a standup triple to the gap in left-centerfield.
After Gabe Swanson reached on another hit batsman and stole second, Jacob Wolver singled through the left side of the infield to make it 2-0, and Connor Canny loaded the bases with a third hit batsman. Hempstead ace Logan Runde avoided further damage with a strikeout and a ground out to shortstop Strohmeyer, but he needed 34 pitches to get through the frame.
The Mustangs answered in the top of the second. Trey Schaber led off with a one-out infield single, despite a stellar stop in the hole by shortstop Wilmes. Schaber scored all the way from first when No. 7 hitter Lane Wels rifled a double off the base of the wall in left field. After Brock Booth reached on a fielder’s choice, and No. 9 hitter Michael Garrett took a pitch in the middle of the back, Strohmeyer lofted an RBI single to shallow right-center to tie it at 2-2, but centerfielder Miles Risley gunned down Garrett at third to end the threat. Strohmeyer extended his single-season school hit record with his 60th.
“We’ve been down before this season, but we always keep fighting and coming back,” Wels said. “We always put up a dogfight. And we’ll be back next year.”
In the bottom half of the second, No. 9 hitter Spencer Campidilli and Wilmes singled before Runde struck out the next two hitters. Runde appeared to be out of the inning when Swanson lofted a towering fly ball to right-center, but neither outfielder picked it up in the tricky twilight and Swanson hustled his way to a three-run inside-the-park home run.
Wolver followed with the fourth hit batsman of the game, and Johnston added a sixth run when Connor Canny reached on another drifting fly ball lost in the high sky.
Two innings later, the Dragons tacked on another run to make it 7-2. Swanson singled to right, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Canny’s bloop single to left-center. Runde finished the inning on the mound and switched places with right-fielder Booth after allowing seven runs on eight hits.
The Mustangs got that run back in the top of the fifth after Strohmeyer led off by hitting a ball off the end of his bat that tailed over the bag at third and resulted in a stand-up double. He took third on a wild pitch and scored on Runde’s chopper to the left side. The inning ended when third baseman Jack Emmanuel made a stellar play to his left to deny Dane Schope of his third hit of the night.
Johnston loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half of the fifth. Swanson singled sharply to left to drive in the first run, and Wolver collected an RBI with another sky-high popup that dropped between three fielders to make it 9-3.
The Mustangs kept fighting in the sixth.
Schaber reached on a one-out error and scored on Wels’ triple into the left-field corner. Pinch-hitter Solen Munson walked, and Garrett drove in a run with an infield hit on an excuse-me swing. Zach Sabers later loaded the bases by drawing a walk, but reliever Andrew Holm ended the threat with a strikeout.
In the bottom of the sixth, Johnston added a pair of runs on Siemer’s liner to right to make it 11-5.