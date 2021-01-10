Jacob Wenger can’t wait to see the end results from a grueling series of two-a-day swimming practices over the holiday break.
And, thanks to the new Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center, the West Delaware senior who competes for Dubuque Hempstead believes he will get the most out of that hard work.
The Hempstead and Senior boys teams are in the midst of their first full season in the state-of-the art $9.5 million facility on the Hempstead campus. And both teams appreciated the comforts of the new home during those two-a-days.
“This was, by far, the best year I’ve had for doubles training,” Wenger said after helping the Mustangs finish second at their own invitational meet Saturday. “I feel so much better coming out of doubles, and my times reflected that today.
“Having a brand-new, gorgeous facility with a lot more room in it just provides so many more opportunities to get better. We could get a lot of quality individual work in, in addition to our group sets. And that just makes you that much more prepared for the rest of the season.”
The new facility opened late last January, and both teams competed in a handful of meets there. But, they opened the season at the much smaller San Jose Pool on the Loras College campus.
The new facility replaced an aging pool at Hempstead that, in its final years, leaked thousands of gallons of water each week. Water quality and temperature were concerns as well.
“The thing that I really noticed this year was just how much more quality work we were able to get in over the break,” Senior coach Jesse Huff said. “We didn’t have to worry about missing any yardage because they’re not out coughing, they don’t need to go in the hallway to get some fresh air and they don’t need to get warm between sets. And it helped that we had better times for practice, instead of getting in the pool when the kids aren’t as awake or aware.
“We were able to get in more sets and more quality sets, which was reflected in the way we swam today. We had time drops across the board, and we’re not even close to starting our taper.”
Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz appreciates the dramatic improvement over the former pool. Oftentimes, he didn’t know what to expect when he arrived at practice during the holiday break.
“The people who take care of this facility do a phenomenal job of making sure every single detail — from the water temperature to the water quality — is amazing,” he said. “It makes a huge difference in our training.”
On Saturday, the Mustangs piled up 468 points and 19 top-five finishes to take runner-up honors behind perennial powerhouse Bettendorf’s 510 points in the eight-team event. Senior finished fourth with 257 points.
Hempstead junior George Holesinger provided the city’s lone title when he went 1:49.08 to take the 200-yard freestyle. He also took second in the 100 with a 48.85 after Bettendorf’s Alex Stone set a meet record in 46.51, and guided the Mustangs to a runner-up performance by anchoring the 400 free relay with Aiden Yaklich, Devin Tigges and Michael Rhett Gilbertson, who went 3:31.84.
“It’s nice to have a meet like this,” Holesinger said. “We’re still training through meets because we’re more looking toward the end-of-the-season meets, but these meets give you an idea where you’re at and how you compare with people around the state.
“You see what other guys are doing and where they might be gaining ground. I know I have to work on my starts and turns a little more to make up for that.”
Yaklich claimed second in the 100 butterfly immediately after finishing fifth in the 50. The Mustangs took third in the 200 medley relay behind Nick Dolphin, Mitchell Konichek, Yaklich and Gilbertson. Tigges took third in the 200 and Gilbertson claimed bronze in the 500.
Hempstead’s fourth-place swims came from Dustin Coyle (200), Gilbertson (200 I.M.), Tigges (500), Jacob Wenger (backstroke), Konichek (breaststroke) and the 400 free relay of Owen Maloney, Coyle, Jacob and Zach Wenger. The fifths came from Mustangs’ fifths came from Zach Wenger (200 I.M.), Dolphin (butterfly), Coyle (500), Maloney (backstroke) and Brandon Decker (breaststroke).
Gavin Hall led Senior with top-four performances in all four of his swims, including an anchor leg on the third-place 400 free relay with Jarrett Herber, Reed Kelly and Josh Rusch. Hall took fourth in the 50 and 100 freestyles and led off the fourth-place 200 medley relay with Rusch, Herber and Kelly.
Herber finished fourth in the butterfly, and Kelly took fifth in the 200.