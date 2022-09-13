Members of the Dubuque Wahlert girls swim team hold up the lights on their phones in support of those who have been touched by cancer during the Pink the Pool event Tuesday night at San Jose Pool on the Loras College campus.
A Wahlert swimmer dives in the pool wearing a pink swim cap in support of those who have been touched by cancer during the Pink the Pool event at San Jose Pool at Loras College in Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Amy Brooner feels extremely fortunate to experience the kind of support she’s received during a trying year.
The 50-year-old’s breast cancer diagnosis came this spring, she completed chemotherapy this summer and underwent surgery on Monday. She’ll learn the next step in her fight when test results come back from her surgery.
You wouldn’t have known Brooner’s battle, judging by the smile on her face Tuesday evening, when the Dubuque Wahlert swimming and diving team honored her during its “Pink the Pool” meet against Waterloo at San Jose Pool on the Loras College campus.
“Knowing this was tonight definitely helped me get through the last day and a half. I wanted to be here,” Brooner said. “All of the support I’ve received has been overwhelming and humbling, but it’s also a huge motivator for me.
“I feel very blessed to have the Wahlert school community and my friends at work, because they’ve definitely helped me through this journey. We’re fighting together. It’s not just me who’s fighting it. Not only does the patient need the support, the family members do, too, and it’s been incredible to see the support they’ve given my daughter through all of this, too.”
Mia Brooner, a senior, finished third in a pair of events and fourth in another on Tuesday night.
“It’s been absolutely amazing to see the support we’ve gotten from the team and the parents of the team,” Mia Brooner said. “It’s obviously a very difficult time, but it makes it a lot easier when you have the support of your teammates behind you. They’ve helped me stay so positive through it all. I know they’ll always have my back and that they’re here to support my family.”
The Golden Eagles wore pink “Fight Together” T-shirts and similarly colored “Pink the Pool” caps for the evening. During a pre-meet ceremonies, the swimmers, coaches and spectators all turned lights on their cell phones if they knew someone impacted by cancer.
“The light sparks hope.”
“It’s important to talk about difficult subjects, like breast cancer, because you saw how many people have been impacted by it,” Wahlert coach Emily Snyder said. “The goal is to get to the point where it’s not so uncomfortable to talk about them and to see just how much support is out there.
“Coaching is about so much more than wins and losses. It’s about teaching life lessons and stressing that there’s so much more to life than the times you swim or the points you score in diving.”
Wahlert won 11 of the 12 events en route to a 111-75 victory. Kayla Wuebker (200 and 500 freestyles and the 200 and 400 freestyles), Avery Schmidt (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke, medley relay and 400 free relay) and Brooke Wuebker (50 free, 100 free, medley relay and 200 free relay) contributed four victories apiece.
Kelly Snyder won the 100 breaststroke and swam on the winning medley and 200 free relays, and her Beckman Catholic classmate, Jessie Then, won the 100 butterfly and swam on the winning 400 free relay. Taylor Borgerding also swam legs on two winning relays, and Amia Yaklich swam on the winning 200 free relay.
