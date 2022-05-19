The Iowa state track and field meet kicks off today with a jam-packed schedule inside Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Athletes from Class 1A and 4A will be the first on the Blue Oval with running events scheduled from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. today. Class 1A and 4A field events will begin at 9 a.m.
Field events for Class 2A and 3A will begin today at 2 p.m. with running events to follow at 2:40.
General admission tickets are $10 and available to purchase through HomeTown Ticketing at www.iahssa.org/tickets. A free livestream is available at watch.ihssn.com/browse.
Here is a capsule preview of athletes competing in Class 3A:
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Boys qualifiers — Ryan Brosius (100); Brosius (200); Carter Hancock (3,200); 4x100 (Charlie Irwin, Carson Cummer, Bryce Rudiger, Brosius, Matthew Nachtman, Kaiden Knockel); 4x200 (Irwin, Cummer, Nachtman, Brosius, Rudiger, Drew Reilly); distance medley (Isaac Pfeiffer, Seamus Crahan, Wilson Oberfoell, Will Richardson, Nachtman, Reilly); Duke Faley (discus)
Girls qualifiers — Meghan McDonald (100); Rylee Steffen (200); Steffen (400); Ellie Meyer (1,500); 4x100 (Steffen, Emma Donovan, Tessa Berning, McDonald, Lauren McClimon, Olivia Donovan); 4x200 (McDonald, Berning, Mia Kunnert, McClimon, Steffen, Emma Donovan); 4x400 (Jamie Schmid, Kunnert, Olivia Donovan, McClimon, Steffen, Alana Duggan); 4x800 (Olivia Donovan, Duggan, Schmid, Meyer, Josie Belken, Ellie Kirby); sprint medley (McDonald, McClimon, Berning, Steffen, Emma Donovan, Olivia Donovan); distance medley (Emma Donovan, Tessa Berning, Olivia Donovan, Schmid, Kunnert, Meyer)
Outlook — Brosius, seeded third in the 100, looks to defend his 2021 title in that event. The junior is also No. 3 in the 200, so expect him to contend in both events. Faley, seeded No. 2 in the discus, hopes to climb to gold this weekend after claiming silver a year ago.
Steffen is No. 2 in the girls 200 and No. 3 in the 400. The sophomore has high hopes of contending near the top in both events. The Golden Eagles’ 4x100 and sprint medley are seeded second, and the 4x400 No. 3. As we’ve come to know over the years, the Wahlert girls relay teams have a knack to shine inside the Blue Oval.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Boys qualifiers — Brock Carpenter (100); Eli Naumann (400); Naumann (800); Brenden Begle (800); Naumann (1,600); Isaiah Hammerand (1,600); Hammerand (3,200); Ashton Hogrefe (400 hurdles); 4x100 (Carson Burger, Tyler Horstman, Ian Fagan, Brock Carpenter, Dillon Aulwes, Eric Deutmeyer); 4x200 (Aulwes, Horstman, Grant Glausser, Fagan, Caleb Klein, Drew Burds); 4x400 (Nathan Williams, Timmy Horsfall, Klein, Dylan Schroeder, Ryan Digmann, Daviyon Gaston); 4x800 (Begle, Williams, Digmann, Caden Coyle, Naumann, Schroeder); distance medley (Eric Deutmeyer, Fagan, Klein, Schroeder, Horstman, Begle); Gaston (long jump); Dakota Hoffman (discus); Hoffman (shot put); Josh Ernzen (shot put); shuttle hurdle relay (Hogrefe, Horstman, Horsfall, Colin McDermott, Brendon Decker, Jaden Then); sprint medley (Burger, Carpenter, Klein, Fagan, Aulwes, Schroeder)
Girls qualifiers — Audrey Biermann (100); Brynn Walters (100); Biermann (200); Sammy Recker (200); Biermann (400); Kaitlyn Thole (800); Alyssa Klein (1,500); 4x100 (Ava Ramler, Recker, Erica Ernzen, Walters, Lucy Ehlers, Katie McKenna); 4x200 (Ehlers, Recker, Ramler, Walters, Erica Ernzen, Haylee DeLong); 4x800 (Klein, Thole, Gabby Kaiser, Bella Meyers, Isabella Graber, Isabel Ernzen); sprint medley (Ramler, Recker, Walters, Biermann, Ashley Willenborg, Erica Ernzen); Maddy Maahs (discus); Taryn Penney (shot put); Maahs (shot put)
Outlook — Naumann hits the Blue Oval seeded first in the 800 and 1,600, and No. 2 in the 400 and looks for individual gold in all three. The boys 4x800 posted the state’s third-fastest time, regardless of class, this season, so expect that group to make a run at gold. Hoffman is No. 4 in the shot put, and with one big distance throw, he’ll be right in the mix for state supremacy.
Biermann, the reigning four-time defending state gold medalist in the 100, 200, 400, and sprint medley, looks to defend those crowns in each event as the No. 1 seed. Recker and Walters join Biermann from last year’s sprint medley team, giving the Bobcats three returning state champions in that event. Penney has been a consistent top thrower in the shot put all season, and as the No. 3 seed, looks to compete for gold.
