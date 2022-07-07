She missed a home run by mere inches and only reached first base.
But for Julia Roth and the Wahlert softball team, it was quite possibly the most important hit of the season.
Roth’s two-run single off the very top of the left-centerfield fence in the bottom of the fourth catapulted her team to a five-run lead and thwarted Waukon’s momentum as the visitors crept within two runs just a half inning prior.
Behind an explosive 18-hit offensive performance, the Golden Eagles ousted the Indians, 13-3, in six innings in a Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinal Wednesday at Wahlert High School.
The Golden Eagles (21-16) will travel to Cresco on Saturday to meet Crestwood with the first pitch at 7 p.m. Crestwood defeated New Hampton, 8-2.
“I missed first (base). I didn’t know what to do,” Roth said of her game-changing single. “It obviously gave us a lot of momentum because then we got some insurance runs. One hit can just make everyone start to hit, see the ball better, and shake the pitcher and their defense.”
Every starter in Wahlert’s lineup collected at least one hit. Bailey Welu led the charge with a 4-for-5 night, Roth and Kylie Sieverding had three hits each, while Isabelle Pfeiffer and Tierani Teslow added two hits apiece.
“It felt good to get the bats going,” Wahlert coach Tyler Lang said. “It got a little close there in the third inning, but our girls responded with a crooked number. It’s good that we can go through that adversity and keep pushing forward in the right direction.”
Ruth Tauber led off Wahlert’s first inning with a double off the fence before Pfeiffer immediately brought her home with a single. Roth provided the first of her two-run singles to make it 4-0 after one inning.
But Golden Eagles’ ace Teslow uncharacteristically struggled with her command and a few timely hits brought the visiting Indians within 5-3 in the fourth.
It didn’t take long for the home team to create some distance.
Teslow led off the bottom of the fourth with a single, Anna Roling walked, and Welu delivered a run-scoring base hit to make it 6-3, setting the stage for Roth.
The eighth-grader knocked in her third and fourth runs of the night as her drive clipped the yellow lining at the very top of the fence to make it 8-3.
“That’s probably the cleanest we’ve played,” Roth said. “It was really good. Everyone was reading balls well and talking. Everyone stayed up even when they got runners on in a tough situation.”
Sieverding, Sadie Schultz and Pfeiffer added hits in the fourth to extend the lead to 10-3 as the Eagles batted around the order for the second time in the game.
After Addison Klein and Roling singled in the sixth, Welu laced her fourth hit of the night, a double down the left field line to close the game via the mercy rule in the sixth inning.
As one of the few upperclassmen on Wahlert’s roster, Welu told her team before the game to come out swinging early.
“The one thing I told these girls was every second we have, put pressure on them in the first inning,” Welu said. “I know when we get runs on us, it changes the whole mood of the game. I just told them that we have to keep that attitude going and keep the pressure on them.”
Welu added that it was equally key for her team to continue that pressure throughout the game.
“It was really important,” she said. “If we give them an inch, they will take a mile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.