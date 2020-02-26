LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Flying Arrows saw a 16-point lead nearly disappear in the second half before escaping with a 45-40 win in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal over Fennimore Tuesday night. The Arrows (12-11) will advance to Friday’s regional semifinal where they will take on second-seeded Mineral Point.
Lancaster led, 30-14, at halftime, thanks largely to a 16-1 run to start the game with 10 of those points coming from junior Kiley Kelly. She finished the game with a team high 19 points for seventh-seeded Lancaster.
“Kiley sets the tone for us offensively,” Lancaster coach Mark Uppena said. “When she gets in a rhythm she can shoot it from anywhere on the court.”
With sophomore guard Bridee Burks sidelined for a majority of the first half with foul trouble, the Arrows got some key offensive production from sophomore Sophie Uppena, who scored six of her nine points in the first half.
The Golden Eagles (11-12) opened the second half with a 3-pointer from junior Claire Faulkner, before Uppena responded with a bucket to make the score 35-17. Fennimore would then go on an 18-2 run, pulling to as close as to within two at the 8:14 mark on a three from junior Brynlee Nelson. Nelson would finish the game with a team-high 14 points for Fennimore.
“We weren’t expecting them to make that kind of a comeback, and it definitely took us by surprise,” Kelly said. “We weren’t shooting well, and their defense was not allowing me to get the ball so we really had to work to keep our composure and bring things back together.”
A lay-up from Kelly followed by a basket from senior Brooklyn Connelly put the Arrows back up by six with 5:51 remaining. Nelson responded with another three before Faulkner scored to make it a one-point game at 41-40 with 3:34 to play.
Burks gave the Arrows a three-point edge with a lay-up with 1:55 to play, and a missed three from the Golden Eagles forced Fennimore to send the Arrows to the free two line.
Burks, who finished with six points, went 2-for-2 from the line with six seconds remaining to seal the win.
“I have to give Fennimore a lot of credit for their grit and ability to battle back in the second half,” Uppena said. “You can definitely tell it’s tournament time and no one wanted to leave here with a loss. I’m very proud of our girls for making some key plays down the stretch. There was a span when things got real interesting, but our girls were determined to get out of here with a win.”
Mariah Kopp and Faulkner each added seven points for the No. 10 seeded Golden Eagles.