Oliver David always intended to make this weekend as one last evaluation for his Dubuque Fighting Saints before deciding on an opening night roster for the United States Hockey League season next week.
The opponent didn’t really matter.
So, David and his coaching staff didn’t have to make any adjustments to a game plan when Green Bay opted out of this weekend’s home-and-home series because of a COVID-19 issue within the Gamblers.
Dubuque will instead host the Muskegon Lumberjacks at 7 p.m. tonight and 6 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Muskegon’s two-game series with Chicago was also canceled because of a coronavirus issue with the Steel.
“We’ve had a lot of really good reminders lately to make sure we follow our protocols we’ve set up, and this is another one of them,” David said. “Our protocols are pretty strict, and the guys have been doing a good job of following them. The problem is you can be doing everything right and get a few cases by accident.”
The USHL this season decided to increase roster limits by two to 25 players for the regular season, and David said the team plans to carry 23 or 24 when the season opens next Friday at home against Muskegon. That means the staff will have to make tough decisions on two or three players after this weekend.
Marcus Kivela Carlzon, the Saints’ eighth-round draft pick this spring, recently returned to his native Sweden because of a coronavirus case within his family. His potential return to Dubuque has yet to be determined.
“The main intent of this weekend is to see combinations of forward lines and defense pairings that might seem to have some chemistry or continue to build chemistry,” David said. “The other thing we’re looking for is guys who display an understanding of what our intentions are with and without the puck. We’ve been on the ice for three weeks, so we should have a pretty good idea after this weekend.”
Last weekend, in a two-game split with Des Moines, the Saints tried multiple line and defense pairing combinations and did not use set power play or penalty killing units. That philosophy will change for this weekend’s game.
On the NHL’s radar — Three current Saints players have earned spots on National Hockey League watch lists for next summer’s draft.
Kenny Connors, a 6-foot, 189-pound center from Glen Mills, Pa., landed on the NHL Central Scouting Service’s list as a C-rated prospect, meaning he could be a candidate for the fourth through sixth rounds. The Hockey News also listed the University of Massachusetts recruit as a prospect to watch.
Hobie Hedquist, a 6-2, 185-pound goaltender from Heron Lake, Minn., also appeared on The Hockey News list. He is committed to the University of North Dakota.
The Hockey News also recognized right wing Connor Kurth, a 5-11, 214-pound native of Elk River, Minn. He is committed to the University of Minnesota.