Five years after its founding, Union Dubuque Football Club will not compete in the Midwest Premier League season this year and is temporarily suspending operations, the club announced in a letter to fans on Tuesday.
The club’s 2020 season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We believe that Union has a future in this city. We believe in the vision that we cast almost five years ago about a team for Dubuque to call its own and to represent the city on a regional and national level in the world’s greatest game,” says the letter, signed by Union Dubuque board members Cliff Conrad, Jim Ott, Benjamin Warren and Stephen Zanias, and posted to the club’s website. “But we admit that what we laid out, and the impacts of COVID and other factors, have not allowed us to make the club into what we believe it can be. The path forward only exists with the involved and multifaceted support of you, the great people of Dubuque and its neighbors.”
Union began as part of a grassroots soccer movement and was founded in 2017 by Conrad. The team went 5-3-6 last season in its return to action.
The team announced in April it was making the Dubuque Soccer Complex its long-term home after renting fields at Dubuque Senior and Loras College in its first two seasons.
“Since Union Dubuque was founded in 2017, we have sought to build a community-centered organization that uses soccer as a means to engage and bring life to the people of our city,” the letter continued. “As soccer fans ourselves, we love to watch a good match, but we love it even more when we can engage and connect with the members of our community. We want to see a thriving soccer community which provides opportunities as well as entertainment to our great city. Over these years, we have also worked to create a club that is financially stable and sustainable through local partnerships and a diversified revenue stream.
“Sadly, like many of you, COVID has made our ability to connect, grow, and thrive a bit more challenging. It has also put a big dent in our ability to achieve the stability and sustainability we had planned, and we are facing a difficult challenge: should we continue to prop-up a fledgling club in the hopes of future stability, but at the expense of both family commitments and financial expense, or should we take a pause, ask for some help, and see if anyone else shares our vision? As four guys with full-time commitments and growing families, we now face the prospect of operating the club at further personal expense and executing the 2022 season by spending time away from our families on nights and weekends. After counting these costs, we have made the hard decision not to participate in the 2022 Midwest Premier League season and to temporarily suspend Union Dubuque’s soccer operations.”
The board’s desire is for the club to continue, either with them or with completely new voices. Anyone with suggestions or ideas are welcome to contact the club at board@uniondfc.com.
“Going forward, we are planning to publicly discuss the challenges we’ve faced and the opportunities that still exist for Union,” the letter continues. “By the end of the summer, we hope to have a clearer understanding of what the future holds for Union, and whether 2023 will be an option for us to take the field once again.
“Once again, we thank you for your commitment to our city’s club over these past years, and we hope to see us all engage in a path to play again in 2023.”