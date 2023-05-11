04052023-lorasudbaseball6-sg.JPG
The University of Dubuque’s George Pavlopoulos tags out Loras’ Cody Sunny during a game last month. The two teams will open play in the American Rivers Conference tournament today in Cedar Rapids.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The road to the NCAA Division III tournament begins today for four local baseball and softball programs.

Loras College and the University of Dubuque made the American Rivers Conference baseball tournament, while Loras advanced to the A-R-C softball tournament and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville made the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference field.

