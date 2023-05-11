The road to the NCAA Division III tournament begins today for four local baseball and softball programs.
Loras College and the University of Dubuque made the American Rivers Conference baseball tournament, while Loras advanced to the A-R-C softball tournament and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville made the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference field.
Here is a capsule look at the tournaments that will determine automatic qualifiers for the NCAA field:
A-R-C BASEBALL
Seeds — 1, Buena Vista (29-7, 20-3 A-R-C). 2, Luther (24-16, 17-7). 3, Loras (25-15, 15-9). 4, Coe (22-15, 14-10). 5, Dubuque (26-12, 13-10). 6, Wartburg (14-19, 9-15).
Site — Cedar Rapids, Iowa
When — Today through Saturday (double-elimination).
Today’s games — Loras vs. Wartburg, 11 a.m. (At Mount Mercy); Coe vs. Dubuque, 11 a.m. (at Veterans Memorial Stadium); Coe-Dubuque winner vs. Buena Vista, 2 p.m. (Vets); Loras-Wartburg loser vs. Coe-Dubuque loser, 3 p.m. (Mount Mercy); Loras-Wartburg winner vs. Luther, 5 p.m. (Vets).
Scouting Loras — The Duhawks have won two conference championships, the last coming in 2009, but have not won the automatic qualifying tournament … Loras dropped two of three to Coe this weekend but a 6-5 win in the series finale secured the third seed … The Duhawks went 5-5 in their final 10 league games. They took two of three from Wartburg … Loras boasts seven regulars batting better than .300, including Cody Sunny (.411), Daniel Rogers (.383), Max McCallum (.327), Tyler Pransky (.316), Nick DiBenedetto (.309), Dakota Church (.307) and Mitch Gruber (.303) … Ryan Wohlers (4-2), Davis Pasco (4-1), Ethan Peters (4-1) and Danny Hiemer (4-0) lead the pitching staff in wins, while five others have at least one.
Scouting Dubuque — The Spartans won their only conference championship in 2018, the same year they won the automatic qualifying tournament … Dubuque won two of three at Simpson this weekend to secure the No. 5 seed. The Spartans went 6-4 in their final 10 league games. They were 1-2 against Coe … Six regulars boast batting averages above .300, including Colin Husko (.431), Jake Cekander (.355), Cole DeStefanis (.345), Daniel Maller (.333), Hunter Hicks (.316) and Kyle Radi (.315) … Aiden Sullivan (6-3) leads the pitching staff in wins, while Edward Rosas has gone 5-4 and Aidan Elfering has gone 4-2. Derek Hardin, a reliever from Dubuque Hempstead), is 2-2 with a 2.37 ERA in 30 1/3 innings.
A-R-C SOFTBALL
Seeds — 1, Coe (31-7, 13-3 A-R-C). 2, Luther (31-7, 12-4). 3, Central (30-8, 11-5). 4, Wartburg (20-16, 10-6). 5, Loras (21-14, 9-7). 6, Nebraska Wesleyan (21-17, 6-10).
Site — Coe College, Cedar Rapids
When — Friday and Saturday (single-elimination)
Friday’s games — Wartburg vs. Loras, 2 p.m.; Central vs. Nebraska Wesleyan, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games — Wartburg-Loras winner vs. Coe, 11 a.m.; Central-NWU winner vs. Luther, 1:30 p.m. Championship, 4 p.m.
Scouting Loras — The Duhawks have never won the automatic qualifying tournament … Loras split a pair of games with Central this weekend and went 7-3 in its final 10 games of league play … The Duhawks went 5-5 in their final 10 league games. They split a pair with Wartburg … Grace Houghton leads Loras with a .383 average, while Alyssa Hughes is batting .343 … In the circle, Ashlyn Hemm is 19-15 with a 2.29 ERA and Rachel Peat is 6-3 with a 4.23 ERA.
WIAC SOFTBALL
Seeds — 1, UW-Whitewater (25-9, 11-3 WIAC). 2, UW-Oshkosh (33-5, 10-4). 3, UW-LaCrosse (24-13, 9-5). 4, UW-Platteville (24-14, 7-7). 5, UW-Stevens Point (25-11, 7-7). 6, UW-Eau Claire (17-17, 6-8).
Site — Whitewater, Wis.
When — Thursday through Sunday (double-elimination)
Thursday’s games — Stevens Point vs. Platteville, 9 a.m.; Eau Claire vs. La Crosse, 11:30 a.m.; Stevens Point-Platteville winner vs. Whitewater, 2 p.m.; Eau Claire-La Crosse winner vs. Oshkosh, 4:30 p.m.
Scouting Platteville — The Pioneers have won the tournament twice, in 1992 and 2003 … Platteville dropped its final two games of the season against Oshkosh this weekend and went 6-4 in its final 10. The Pioneers swept Stevens Point on April 15 … Platteville’s lineup includes four batters over .300, including Melissa Dietz (.484), Amanda Stanczuk (.340), Claire Bakkestuen (.339), and Jordan Johnson (.303) … Taylor Roughen is 12-6 with a 1.95 ERA, and Bakkestuen is 11-5 with a 2.06 ERA.
